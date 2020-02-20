Gina Barrette, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with possession of heroin following an incident Feb. 17 on Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury. According to St. Johnsbury Police, Barrette was stopped for an alleged motor vehicle violation and found in possession during a subsequent investigation.
She is dues in Caledonia County Superior Court July 20.
