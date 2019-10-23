St. Johnsbury police cited a local woman for criminal charges after she reportedly called the police emergency line 16 times on Oct. 6 with no emergency to communicate.
Jennifer Willey, 54, of St. Johnsbury, will face charges of disturbing the peace by telephone and interference with access to emergency services at an arraignment on Nov. 25 in Caledonia Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.