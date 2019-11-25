Barbara Root, a 70-year-old St. Johnsbury resident, was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol Nov. 15 on I-93.
Vermont State Police allegedly received a call of a vehicle in the median of the interstate around 9:40 p.m. In a subsequent investigation, troopers said Root was under the influence operating the aforementioned vehicle. Root was taken into custody and processed for DUI. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.