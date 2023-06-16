St. Johnsbury Woman Facing Possible Life Sentence As A Habitual Offender

A St. Johnsbury woman has been on arrest warrant status for a year.
But now she’s been arrested and charged as a habitual offender, which means she could face up to life in prison.
Rachel Stanzione, 41, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday and was held by Judge Justin P. Jiron on $5,000 bail and conditions of release. Stanzione remains behind bars at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
The state has charged Stanzione with six felonies, including possession of stolen property, two counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling, two counts of grand larceny and vehicle operation without the owner’s consent.
She was also charged with two counts of unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, but Judge Jiron did not find probable cause.
Stanzione is accused of stealing guns and other items from a house at 279 Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
She was first located at the Family Dollar Store on Railroad Street on June 1, 2022.
But when the police looked in the trunk of the car Stanzione was allegedly using without permission, they saw a lot of guns and other items that were later reported stolen from the Main Street house.
“Among the items recovered from the trunk were four antique rifles, a pair of bayonets, a brass flare gun, a ceremonial sword in a leather scabbard, a Colt 1911 pistol in a leather holster, and a variety of other collectible and antique items,” wrote Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report.
Police said they also found “a moderate quantity of antique American, Confederate and German WWII currency” and a variety of personal documents including a will, birth certificates and insurance policies, according to the report.
Stanzione was then processed and screened as a possible impaired person and was released from the police station.
On June 2, 2022, police went to the Main Street house to ensure it was secure.
But they found a large blue backpack on the front porch that was “torn and open,” said police.
The backpack and a reusable cloth bag - which also contained items police believed to be stolen from the residence - were then transported back to the St. Johnsbury Police Station.
Police said the items they recovered that day included coin collector books, bags of coins, two more pistols found to be a .22 caliber Luger style pistol in a leather holster and a Walther P38 as well as a “lock box” and other antique items.
“While removing the contents from the torn backpack, I observed a light-colored Jansport backpack-type purse inside along with a pink smartwatch,” wrote Det. Cleary. “Further examination of the bag revealed a wallet, inside which were debit cards bearing the name Rachel Stanzione.”
Police said that while reviewing the items recovered, they believed that Stanzione had robbed the house twice.
“Based on these observations, it was apparent that Stanzione had returned to the vacant home and stolen other items following her release from our office,” wrote Sgt. Cleary.
Police then attempted to locate Stanzione after she failed to appear in court on the charges, but she was not located until June of 2023.
