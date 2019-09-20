Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A St. Johnsbury woman accused of firing a hand gun at an occupied vehicle was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday.
Carrie A. Curnin, 40, was facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines if convicted. But the jury returned not guilty verdicts on felony charges of felony aggravated assault with a weapon and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
