St. Johnsbury Woman Held By Federal Judge On Drug Charges

A St. Johnsbury woman pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges on Thursday but was ordered held in pre-trial detention by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.
Emily Lussier, 38, also known as Emily West and Emily Garand, was indicted by a grand jury on April 7 for allegedly possessing and distributing fentanyl on March 17.
According to court documents, Lussier was arrested by the Vermont Drug Task Force on March 17 after she allegedly sold fentanyl out of her house on St. Mary’s Street.
U.S. District Court
Police say the substance Lussier allegedly sold from her residence field tested positive for fentanyl and that when she was arrested she was found to be in possession of a “golf ball-sized” slug of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Prior to her arraignment, federal prosecutors argued that Lussier should remain behind bars pending trial because she was both a risk of flight and a danger to the community.
‘The defendant has a lengthy criminal history with numerous failures to appear,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy L. Fuller in her motion for detention. “She was on parole for felony aggravated assault with a weapon when she committed Count 1 of the Indictment (distribution of fentanyl). Then, to make matters worse, she committed Count 2 of the Indictment (possession with intent to distribute fentanyl) when she was booked into jail for the first offense and found in possession of over an ounce of fentanyl. The defendant’s criminal history is replete with violations of conditions of release and assaultive conduct. She has no regard for court-ordered conditions and she has repeatedly demonstrated that she is violent.”
Lussier’s court-appointed defense attorney, Robert W. Katims of Burlington, did not contest the government’s motion for detention but told the court Lussier may still argue for release at a later date.
Lussier is also a witness in the recent homicide of Vincent Keithan in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. She is now being held in pre-trial detention at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
