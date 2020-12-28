ST. JOHNSBURY — Erika Pierce, a St. Johnsbury woman who runs a small business selling makeup and skincare products, has been so moved by hearing about the isolation of people in care homes during the pandemic that she set out to spread some cheer this Christmas season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, the 33-year-old set out with her sleigh full of goodies to share Christmas joy and spirit with the residents who live at the Canterbury Inn in downtown St. Johnsbury.

