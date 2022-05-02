A St. Johnsbury woman suspected of using illegal drugs and threatening people last month didn’t take the police citation she was issued in court very seriously.
“She signed the citation and later ripped up the citation,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report accusing Mikayla Camber, 20, of violating conditions of release (VCR) on a prior criminal charge.
And while Camber did appear in court for arraignment as directed and pleaded not guilty to the charge, she failed to appear for her next required court hearing, prompting an arrest warrant to be issued.
Caledonia County Superior Court
But on Thursday, Ofc. Gerrish located Camber after stopping a motor vehicle just after 11 p.m. on Elm Street.
Camber, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was then arrested on the warrant. Police say Camber was also found to be in violation of a court-ordered nightly curfew and was held overnight at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury until she appeared in court by video on Friday.
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron then set bail of $100 and an order that requires Camber to make an appointment with a licensed alcohol and drug counselor within 48 hours after release, and then attend the appointment and follow all recommendations.
Camber is accused in court documents of using drugs and threatening people at her mother’s residence at 73 Cote Court, Apt. 3, on March 2.
Police said they found Camber hiding in a crawl space behind a bedroom.
“She had sores on her face and arm which were consistent with drug use,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “She denied using drugs, but acknowledged being in an argument. She denied threatening anyone.”
As of Friday evening, Camber remains in pre-trial detention at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Camber faces a possible sentence of up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted on the VCR charge.
