St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club Welcomes NEK Council On Aging Guests

St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club held their monthly meeting on Nov.r 5 at Grace Methodist Church with 16 in attendance. Lyn Fleming handled the 50/50 raffle. Beulah McGinnis opened the meeting with a reading about Thanksgiving and Veterans Day before leading devotions. After enjoying refreshments provided by Sylvia Houghton and Lynn Brosseau, co-president Joan Wollrath introduced guest speaker Meg Burmeister and Mel Reis from the NEK Council on Aging.
Burmeister has more than 30 years working in human services with a Master’s degree in Social Work. She moved to Vermont 15 years ago starting at the Council on Aging in Barre and was promoted to executive director three years ago. Colorful brochures on the council’s services, designed by Reis, were handed out to club members.
