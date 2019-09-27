St. Johnsbury Women Convicted Of Selling Cocaine

Melinda S. Sylvester in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A St. Johnsbury woman has been convicted of selling drugs.

Melinda S. Sylvester, 33, pleaded guilty on Monday to the sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release in exchange three to nine month sentence — all suspended except for 30 days on the work crew.

