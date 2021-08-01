St. Johnsbury Women Of The Moose Bestow Lifetime Achievement Award

Fellow club members of the St. Johnsbury Chapter of Women of the Moose honor member Irene Smith with the 2020 LIfetime Achievement Award. From left are Michelle Magoon Secretary, Sarah Corey Senior Regent, Smith, Darcia Bird Recorder, Shawnee Caruso Junior Regent. (Contributed Photo)

St. Johnsbury Chapter 1021 Women of the Moose selected Irene M. Smith for the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. She was presented the award on May 4, 2021.

Smith has been an active member of the Women of the Moose for 26 years. She has continued to serve the chapter actively by accepting appointments of chairman as well as attending WOTM meetings. She has spent countless hours volunteering at multiple functions and events.

Smith has a long history of drawing others into the club and was the driving force behind seven of her family members joining the Moose organization. She also encouraged the facelift of the playground equipment received four years ago, making it more beautiful and stable for the children of club members.

