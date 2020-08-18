St. Johnsbury World Maple Festival Canceled

The 12th Annual St. Johnsbury World Maple Festival will not be held in 2020 due to health and safety issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic
“I was very disappointed that our annual Festival could not be held in April due to health and safety concerns,” Festival founder and organizer Scott Beck said. “It was our hope that we could find a path to have this Festival in the fall during foliage. Conditions in Vermont have improved dramatically, but it would be irresponsible to jeopardize the health and safety of those that attend the Festival as well as all St. Johnsbury residents.”
