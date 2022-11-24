ST. JOHNSBURY — Beth Norris, a retired music professor from Lyndon State College, was at the center of a huddle of volunteers in the basement of the United Community Church at 11 a.m. as the Thanksgiving meal approached.
“Does everyone have a good definition of what your job is?” she asked encouragingly. “Let me just say thank you for doing this. It’s absolutely incredible that all of these volunteers have shown up!”
She warned volunteers not to be overly generous with portions, as the demand at the free dinner was expected to be high. Before the doors opened, more than 120 takeout meals had been pre-ordered. The tables were set for 100, with the ability to re-set and keep going, depending on the need, said volunteer Barbara Connelly.
“If we run out of turkey, well throw some pork chops in the microwave!” said Norris. “The most important thing is that you smile … It’s Thanksgiving!”
And with that, nearly two dozen volunteers went into action: stirring pots, cutting the turkey, packing dinner rolls and filling boxes. The free community feast ran until 1 p.m.
One of the volunteers was Duane Knight of East Haven, who was assisting with the busy takeout team. He volunteered last year and said he enjoys helping people and was happy to volunteer again, “because they need help.”
Ashley Scherer, 15, also of East Haven, was volunteering for the second year, and said last year she felt like her volunteering really helped people and she was happy to return to assist again. Asked what she’s most thankful for, Ashley immediately responded, “My family.”
Daisy McCoy, the president of the volunteer-run Kingdom Community Services, also a longtime faculty member at Lyndon State College, said the organization, which is made up of interfaith houses of worship, with the UCC and the Unitarian Universalist churches the most involved, in addition to other community groups, sponsored the meal along with St. Johnsbury Academy, whose culinary program prepared and donated the cooked turkeys, stuffing and trimmings to round out the feast, donating generously of their time and talents. The school also contributed cranberry sauce, rolls, dressing and gravy.
In her note to her own church, the Unitarian Universalist Church, McCoy told the congregation, “This is a community meal, so anyone wishing to share Thanksgiving with others or not wanting to spend Thanksgiving alone should come. It’s a good opportunity to get to know people you might not interact with in your daily life. Last year a group of us gathered in our kitchen early on Thanksgiving morning to cut up and cook 50 pounds of carrots and enjoy each other’s company.”
“Others volunteered to deliver the takeout orders,” she noted, thanking those who volunteer to deliver Thanksgiving meals and joy to shut-ins.
This year, McCoy and friends from Thornton, Vermont, Sandy Cooper and Karen Graulty, helped to cook more than 40 pounds of carrots, and they carried them over in huge kettles with help from another volunteer, Barry Richwien of Lyndonville.
Asked what she was most thankful for, McCoy said, “For all the people that are willing to help others.”
Among the diners who were in the early seating was Laura, a 41-year-old battling cancer, who recently moved to a new apartment in St. Johnsbury and recently underwent a transfusion. The meal afforded her a nutritious feast with friends, a respite from the cold, and assistance with her lean budget given her health and having just moved. “It’s a relief,” she said of the lovely meal provided by the volunteers. “I’m thankful to be somewhere warm with kind people.”
Laura added, “I’m grateful for community and good food. For some of us, it’s really life-saving,” she stressed.
Another person seated at the same table was 24-year-old Jayden, who like Laura, was more comfortable not sharing his full name nor being photographed. “I’m thankful for good community support and good people and for this place, it’s like my second home.”
Michael, 63, shared that he was grateful “for all the gifts of just living in this great country that we don’t always remember. We have a bounty of food, which is what this is all celebrating,” he said, waving his arm at the room bustling with activity, volunteers and diners, and an abundance of the harvested goodness from the land that was being shared. “We have people who are willing to fight for this country and we have much to fight for.”
Alice Metras, 85, and her husband Ronnie McKinney, 82, of Lyndonville, were at the same table, and expressed gratitude to the volunteers, and those who operate the meal site at the UCC, and in West Burke. “We are thankful to be with people and to have a place to eat,” said Alice.
Winter Goodeagle was at the dinner with her two infant daughters, both asleep in strollers, and Rose Holloway and Cierra Meisel, enjoying the Thanksgiving meal with her family. She said being at a gathering with others was a really nice way to spend the holiday.
“I’m really grateful to be here,” Goodeagle said with a smile.
Reporter’s Note: This story is dedicated to my friend Nancy Freyberg, who I met about 35 years ago, working as a reporter for The Hartford Courant in Connecticut. Nancy was at the heart of a huge Thanksgiving meal hosted every year for the community, all for free, with both sit-down and lots of delivered meals for those in the community. I went to interview her and she warned me sternly, standing in her kitchen, that if I ever referred to people who attended her dinners as ‘needy’, she would not be speaking to me again. We all have needs, and everyone who helps out, and everyone who attends, the meals is there as a member of the celebrated community, and their roles are cherished and honored. I used to take my children, Laura and Grady out to deliver meals for Nancy to elderly friends in the community, and some years they would show off their Irish step dancing steps to the joy of a sweet older lady. It is in Nancy’s honor that I continue to volunteer to work on Thanksgiving Day. Thankful for the lessons that Nancy Freyberg taught me - and for the kindness and selflessness she has shared with my family.
