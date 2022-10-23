ST. JOHNSBURY — The community’s senior center has a new director and activities are back for the first time in more than two years.
Executive Director Bob Therriault was named the leader of the Good Living Senior Center at the St. Johnsbury House about a month ago.
Theriault comes to the position with a passion for seniors and the community. A senior himself, he models being a lifelong learner.
He embarked on earning his college degree at the age of 58 in 2016 and completed his degree at Goddard College after initially studying at Lyndon State College when he began.
Theriault also operates a charitable organization in Lyndon, Shares Corporation, a 501(c)(3), which assists people experiencing homelessness in the Northeast Kingdom with care packages that include camping gear, brown bag lunches and supplies.
For the past two years, Therriault, who has a background in law enforcement and is originally from the North Shore outside Boston, Massachusetts, has served as the Burke Senior Meal Site Manager.
“Coming out of the pandemic, which for the most part has put activities on hold here it would be good to get the word out that we are now open and functioning again for our senior population in the area,” he said.
Therriault and his wife, Darlene, have four grown children, and he and Darlene live in St. Johnsbury with their dog, Butterscotch.
They came to the Northeast Kingdom in 2015 when their daughter was attending Lyndon State College, and he enrolled the next year, initially majoring in criminal justice. “I decided I could be teaching the classes,” he said, having served as a police officer for 14 years in his earlier career.
He transferred his credits to Goddard, where he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in individualized studies with a focus on homelessness issues, a passion of his that led to him forming the nonprofit organization since moving to the NEK. He was 62 when he graduated with his college degree, a longtime aspiration that he had put off for most of his adult life while working to support his family and get his four kids to adulthood successfully.
After their youngest was “out of the nest,” as Therriault said, he asked his wife if he should pursue his dream of being a college graduate, and she cheered him on. The couple lived in Conway, N.H., before relocating to the NEK
“It’s been a journey, being a full-time student and going to college. I ended up being in classes with 18-year-olds,” said Therriault.
He said the position at the center was vacant during most of the COVID time, and when he began a month ago, there were more than 2,000 emails and 50+ phone messages to get through, “It took awhile!”
Stephen Robertson, a member of the Board of Directors of the Good Living Senior Center, said, “The Good Living Senior Center had been in quite a flux since the pandemic took hold. In that time our previous Executive Director, Vanna Guldenachue retired…
“Our dear friend Connie March stepped in on a volunteer basis to get us back on track but tragically lost her life almost a year ago in a house fire,” said Robertson. “It was during a Gospel service led by Rick Menard, that Connie had previously scheduled, and was thus dedicated to her memory, that I was approached by Rick’s wife, Carmen, about helping the Board Members to press forward for the future of the GLCS.”
Robertson said, “Carmen volunteered all the time she could spare from that point offering her knowledge, organizational skills and experience that got the GLSC our first bus trip since 2019. Simply enough, the newsletter sent out to advertise that trip for a dinner cruise on Lake Memphremagog, also had a line advertising for a new Executive Director, enter Bob Therriault.”
“He brought to the table his experience, not only from law enforcement and running the Burke Meal site, but his own successful non-profit exhibiting his commitment to help those in need,” said Robertson. “Bob has taken the proverbial bull by the horn, making contacts, setting up and overseeing events, planning and follow-thrus with a true vision and direction. Now the Board is having to keep up with him! We look forward to the future of our Seniors in the Community with Bob at the helm!”
Activities are happening four days a week now, with the schedule of events posted on a calendar outside the dining room, which the senior center rents part of as their “clubhouse,” said Therriault, from the St. Johnsbury House. The meal program is not part of the senior center, but they share the adjoining half of the dining room.
On a recent weekday afternoon, Therriault was at the center after the ever-popular game of bingo for seniors was enjoyed.
“We’re trying to resume activities and trips,” said Therriault, noting the first trip, to a holiday theater performance, is much-anticipated. For two years, there were no activities and no trips planned, “programs had gone away,” he said.
Therriault said he’s working hard to bring programs back now, noting that the Golden Ball Tai Chi has just come back to the center.
“I’m trying to resurrect programs,” he said with a smile. “We have bingo every Monday and once a month we’re going to have karaoke.”
The first trip is planned Dec. 4th, a Sunday. Trips have to be scheduled on less busy days because of the bus driver shortage, he said of the weekend date.
Of the theater trip to the White Mountains, Therriault said, “We’re all looking forward to it.”
He’s visiting other area senior meal sites and centers to spread the word about the senior center being re-opened and the programs and trips being planned.
“I’m trying to get the word out to the senior meal sites,” he said. Programs are open to people age 50 and older.
Therriault will be staffing the Good Living Senior Center during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. The center’s phone number is 802-748-8470.
