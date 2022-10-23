ST. JOHNSBURY — After two years of curtailed Halloween celebrations due to the pandemic, organizers are thrilled to welcome families to the heart of the eerily decorated Main Street for the return of the Halloween parade, screaming contest, dance party and more.
That’s got the committee of 13 volunteers, who are also neighbors and friends, very excited about next Monday, of course.
Three of the volunteers helping to present the annual festive event, HALLOWEEN in St. Johnsbury, Diane Cummings, the coordinator, and volunteers Mary Hughes and Lauren Stone, shared some of this year’s details, as well as how it all comes together for a night for kids to remember.
This year is the 8th year that the committee has worked with the Town of St. Johnsbury to close off a stretch of Main Street, for which they obtain a permit each Halloween. Because of the pandemic, the parade and events that lead up to it, including the fun screaming contest and dance party, were not held the past two Halloweens, but they’re back, for the sixth year since the event’s inception.
“It wouldn’t happen without the volunteers,” said Cummings.
Of the committee of 13, Hughes notes, “That’s like a witchy covenant number, isn’t it?!”
“That’s why it works,” quipped Cummings, “And nobody is ever allowed to leave!” she mused about the corps of helpers.
There are sponsors who contribute to help the group raise the about $5,000 needed to put on the annual event and they are thanked afterwards in a newspaper advertisement listing them all, as well as with individual thank you notes, said Stone.
Cummings said in addition to the devoted volunteers and their friends, family and co-workers, “not only the community, but the support we have in the community is incredible, and it starts when we hang the ghouls in the trees.”
Main Street is spooktacular the past few weeks, with more than 700 creepy little ghouls dangling from now nearly leafless trees.
About three weeks before the event, the whole neighborhood comes out to hang the ghouls together, parents and kids, and everyone along the way, said Cummings.
After that first sign that something creepy is coming, the next thing that happens to prepare for the fun is a big pumpkin carving party, to be held today in Arnold Park. Students from the National Honor Society at St. Johnsbury Academy will help with the carving, and others contribute, including students from other schools in the past as well as community members who stop by to help with carving a whole cast of jack-o-lanterns to be lit in the park for the event.
“We have a great neighborhood,” said Cummings of the level of support the event sees. At the pumpkin carving today,, “It will be a mixture of ages and different schools, it’s a lot of fun.”
This year, for the first time, bags filled with candy and a note about the event and the committee’s thanks to neighbors, was handed out to express gratitude. There are some new residents and some who may need a hand with the quantity of children knocking on doors seeking candy, said Cummings.
The pumpkins will be lit up every night from tonight until Halloween in Arnold Park.
On Halloween night some will be moved across the street in front of Cummings’s home and her daughter and son-in-law and grandchildren’s home next door, the Moriarty’s, where three tents will be decorated with Halloween themes for different ages and to be used as backdrops for photographs.
“We set them up the Sunday before,” said Cummings. There is one for little kids with scarecrows and things, one with posed skeletons and hay bales, and one with witches stirring a pot and cackling, the scariest of the three.
A new addition this year will be a huge 12’ skeleton on a Main Street lawn.
On the actual day of the event, St. Johnsbury School middle schoolers who are students of teacher and volunteer Melissa Maney will help to erect the no parking signs and they will line the streets with plastic pumpkins to be lit that night.
A contest was held at the St. Johnsbury School to select the master of ceremonies for the screaming contest.
After the screaming contest, Dance Express has volunteered to do a big dance party, a nod to the late Michael Jackson with his song Thriller, said Stone. “It’s a tribute to Michael Jackson and they invite all the kids.”
Finally, it will be time for the parade, and everyone lines up and they walk down Main Street. The St. Johnsbury Academy band will lead the way, said Hughes.
Some of those who help out come from far away, including an employee of Celtic Marketing, which Hughes’s family owns and operates on Main Street. An employee named Jimmy Jefferson flies up from North Carolina every Halloween to help man traffic, and loves coming to the St. Johnsbury Halloween festival, said Hughes.
Also helping out is the Academy football team, and many others, said Stone, saying, “Seeing the older volunteers in the community coming out during the day and then seeing our younger generation stepping up and being community leaders … it’s just awesome to see.” Stone teaches at the St. Johnsbury School and is a coach and dorm parent who lives at St. Johnsbury Academy with her husband.
Celtic Marketing serves as Halloween headquarters the night of the event, with dinner set out for volunteers, and all sorts of things they may need to safely see the event through start to finish. The cleanup happens after, with the committee gathering to pick up pumpkins, trash, barricades and more, in an efficient sweep.
The next day middle school students are led by Hughes, who teaches there, to help take down all the ghouls from the trees and carefully pack them away for next year - they live at her house during the year, “I’m the ghoul lady!” she said. The students also help to do more downtown clean-up, combing with trash bags to pick up litter left behind.
For the second year, a trunk or treat will be hosted at the Father Lively Center earlier for the little ones, earlier than the main events. People are invited to decorate their trunks, and more cars decorated and offering candy for young revelers are welcome, volunteers said. That event is 3:30-5 p.m. Cars taking part are encouraged to decorate with a Disney theme, said Hughes.
The group stressed how many hands, and how much good will and cooperation come together to make the event possible, from those who live in the heart of the community generously hosting as many as 1,500 children and handing out candy to the efforts of the St. Johnsbury police and fire departments, as well as the town’s public works department.
Back in 2015, a group of Main Street homeowners and residents approached the town’s select board with an idea about closing off the road for a Halloween night event to keep children safe on the night they were out having fun trick or treating. There were increasing safety concerns being voiced and it was time to do something about it, they said.
Last year there were a few food trucks parked for the event, and this year there will be even more, located in the Four Seasons Park in the heart of downtown.
The group said everyone involved in the event has a part of it that is their piece, and each person typically stores the same items at their house through the year to keep things organized.
“When they say it takes a village,” Stone said with a smile, “It takes a village!”
This Year’s Details
The street will be closed from 4:45-8:30 p.m.
The parade starts at 5:45 p.m. at the Fairbanks Museum and goes along Main Street to Arnold, with lineup for the parade starting at 5:30 p.m.
The screaming contest and Dance Express tribute and dance event will happen before the parade steps off.
From 4-6 p.m., Fairbanks Museum will host a Creature of the Night trick-or-treat trail in the back yard of the museum. The United Community Church is hosting a Haunted Sanctuary from 4;30-8 p.m. The food trucks will be in Four Seasons Park from 4:30-8 p.m.
