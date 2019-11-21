ST. JOHNSBURY — About 60 culinary students at St. Johnsbury Academy are working with their teachers this week to turn out all the makings of a huge Thanksgiving feast, with the food to be donated for the free meal on Thanksgiving Day at the United Community Church.

In Chef David Hale’s kitchen classroom at the South Church on Wednesday, students donning white chef’s hats and coats made pumpkin puree, rolled out pie dough, baked pies, created cranberry sauce with orange zest and more.

