St. Johnsbury Academy students get to work on the Maple Orange Cranberry sauce to be donated to the community Thanksgiving at the United Community Church next week. From left are Jed Heck, Caleb Loomis and Ethan Dunbar. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Chef David Hale assists Katty Carr, left, and Lacey Kimber, right, with measuring out cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg for many pumpkin pies on Wednesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Akyra LaRochelle, right, and Yizhi Zhang, work on rolling out pie crusts. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Caleb Loomis, left, and Kaylee Powers work on cutting out pumpkin flesh for homemade pie puree. Behind them is Katty Carr, who brought in the fresh pumpkins Wednesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Chef David Hale works on pinching a pie crust as student Adriana Lemieux looks on. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Maple Orange Cranberry Sauce begins to take form in a kitchen at St. Johnsbury Academy on Wednesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Students in a culinary class at St. Johnsbury Academy begin work on pies and more Wednesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — About 60 culinary students at St. Johnsbury Academy are working with their teachers this week to turn out all the makings of a huge Thanksgiving feast, with the food to be donated for the free meal on Thanksgiving Day at the United Community Church.
In Chef David Hale’s kitchen classroom at the South Church on Wednesday, students donning white chef’s hats and coats made pumpkin puree, rolled out pie dough, baked pies, created cranberry sauce with orange zest and more.
