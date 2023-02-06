ST. JOHNSBURY — Bill Tulp, an artist and writer who has published a handful of graphic nonfiction stories in comic book and magazine format throughout his career, just released a 21-page graphic biography that chronicles The Life and Times of Alexander Twilight.

Twilight is celebrated for his tenure and leadership at the Orleans County Grammar School where his vision made possible the construction of the stone dormitory at the school now called the Old Stone House Museum. He also was both the first person of African heritage to graduate from an American college and the first person of Black ancestry to be elected to a state legislature.

