The St. Johnsbury School Board continued to discuss the district’s efforts to develop a long-term strategic plan to guide the vision, focus and efforts of the school for the next several years and decided to wait until after town meeting before hiring someone to help see the project through.

At their regular meeting Monday night the three members of the board who were present, chairman Chris Wenger and members Tom Huntington and Mark Avery, considered how best to proceed and discussed several price quotes the board had received for assistance with the effort. Members Ilene Dickinson and Dr. Deane Rankin were not present at the meeting.

