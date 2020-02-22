Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The St. Johnsbury School Board continued to discuss the district’s efforts to develop a long-term strategic plan to guide the vision, focus and efforts of the school for the next several years and decided to wait until after town meeting before hiring someone to help see the project through.
At their regular meeting Monday night the three members of the board who were present, chairman Chris Wenger and members Tom Huntington and Mark Avery, considered how best to proceed and discussed several price quotes the board had received for assistance with the effort. Members Ilene Dickinson and Dr. Deane Rankin were not present at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.