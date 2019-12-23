St. Man Accused Of Firing Gun Toward Household Member

Miguel Aponte

Vermont State Police say a St. Johnsbury man fired a gun near a household member in an apartment at Moose River Drive in St. Johnsbury on Saturday.

Miguel Aponte, 31, faces charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and three charges of cruelty to a child under 10.

