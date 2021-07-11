SUGAR HILL — St. Matthew’s Chapel is back on a solid foundation.
Literally.
More than 50 filed into the 128-year-old Episcopal summer chapel on Sunday to celebrate its re-dedication following a $150,000 foundation repair and renovation project.
“It was an amazing undertaking and I still don’t believe that it really happened,” said church member Karen Ernsberger. “People have been worshiping here for over 100 years. And we feel with what our [renovation] committee has done and accomplished, that this building will be here for another 100 years.”
Episcopal Church of New Hampshire Bishop A. Robert Hirschfeld led the celebratory service.
He recalled when longtime church leader Barbara “Serry” Serafini told him about the structural problems at St. Matthew’s shortly before her death in 2018, and presented him with a course of action to correct the situation.
“She said, ‘The building is sliding off the mountain, we need to do something about it, and I’m not here for long.’ And she had a plan. Those who know Serry know she had a plan. She had a plan for a lot of things. And she presented me with a notebook with laminated photographs and a plan and a budget and an application to the LCHIP program. It was like, ‘This is the way, walk it for me.’ And here we are,” Hirschfeld said.
Following the service he blessed a memorial garden and bench dedicated to Serafini.
During his remarks, Hirschfeld used St. Matthew’s new foundation as a metaphor. He did so using an unexpected prop: A plumb line.
“Thanks to Franconia Hardware this morning, I actually have a plumb line,” he said. “They had one left.”
A plumb line is a weight suspended from a string. It is used as a vertical reference line by builders to ensure structures are centered.
The prophet Amos used the plumb line as a metaphor, when criticizing massive wealth inequality in the ancient Kingdom of Israel.
“[Amos] used the plumb line to say ‘You’re not building the nation according to God’s true measure,” Hirschfeld said, adding that physical structures and spiritual belief systems would crumble without strong foundations. In order to create solid foundations, he said, “We have to know what is true.”
The mass began with everyone assembled outside. Hirschfeld delivered a prayer to re-dedicate the building. Then he ordered the doors open.
But before they entered, the congregation sang a fitting hymn: The Church’s One Foundation.
THE BIG FIX
Five years ago, after a gap appeared between the concrete front steps and the church entrance, an inspection revealed that St. Matthew’s foundation needed fixing.
Fundraising efforts commenced. The church obtained $50,000 through the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program and a $50,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor. They raised the remainder through smaller grants and local collection efforts.
Contractor A.N. Graton Associates, specialists in historic preservation, were hired to perform the complicated foundation repair. They placed the church on steel beams, wheeled it aside, removed the understructure, and laid a new concrete foundation. The new foundation is below the freezing line, to prevent frost heave damage.
Graton Associates used hand tools when possible, to add authenticity to the final product.
Company heads Andrew and Meg Graton were on hand for Sunday’s re-dedication.
THE HISTORY
Located at the intersection of Route 117 and Birches Road, St. Matthew’s was opened in 1893 to serve the area’s seasonal populations, including guests at the grand hotels: The Profile House, Peckett’s-On-Sugar-Hill, The Sunset Hill House, and more.
Today it hosts Sunday mass 10 times a year — from July through mid-September — and is available for weddings, funerals, baptisms, and other events, including live musical performances by the North Country Chamber Players.
