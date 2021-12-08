Staff Vaccination Rate Linked To Prison Outbreak

State officials indicated Tuesday that part of the persistent COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at the Newport prison could be attributed to lower vaccination rates among the facility staff.
That explanation was offered Tuesday by Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith when asked about what could be done to better protect the incarcerated individuals at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
DOC is monitoring the latest of several outbreaks at NSCF, which has seen 252 cases among incarcerated individuals since the beginning of the pandemic compared to 160 cases at the other 5 state facilities combined.
When asked what could be done to better protect the inmates, Smith noted the need to boost vaccination rates, especially among prison staff. According to data released from DOC last month, staff vaccination at NSCF was 58.9%, compared to a 77% staff rate statewide.
“We have less people vaccinated in our staff up there. We need to do a better job encouraging people to get vaccinated,” said Smith during Tuesday’s media briefing by state officials. Smith noted DOC was conducting a vaccination clinic for booster doses in the Newport prison on Tuesday, and had already held clinics at several other facilities this week. Smith said DOC provides a variety of resources to help educate the
“We are bringing in the big guns, the stars of the show,” said Smith. “We are bringing in Dr. Levine to record a video as well to answer questions in these facilities. … We are trying to get these facilities boosted and vaccinated as much as possible.”
Among prison staff, there have been 62 positive cases at Northern State compared to 121 combined at the 5 other in-state facilities.
The latest cases at NSCF were identified this weekend where there are 16 inmates considered currently positive and 3 staff considered currently positive.
The current outbreak in Newport has included 45 total incarcerated individuals, of which 30 were vaccinated and 15 were not fully vaccinated said DOC Public Information Officer Rachel Feldman. The vaccination rate for inmates is 75.6% in Newport.
There has also been a recent outbreak at the prison in St. Johnsbury where there are currently 2 positive staff and 1 positive incarcerated individual. The recent St. Johnsbury outbreak has totaled 23 cases of which 17 were vaccinated and 6 were not.
Both facilities are on full lockdown and outbreak response testing is scheduled for the full facility.
The state imposed a requirement that prison staff either attest to being vaccinated or get tested twice weekly in an effort to keep the virus from the prison population. New incarcerated intakes are also isolated and tested before being placed into the general prison population.
Feldman said DOC was still collecting and reviewing data provided by their medical partners from the booster clinics held this week to determine the number of recipients and uptake rates.
NEK No Longer Hardest Hit Region
During Tuesday’s briefing Gov. Phil Scott and other officials noted that the latest hotspot for cases and hospitalizations in Vermont was in the southwest region of the state. Cases and hospitalizations in the Rutland and Bennington area have been running higher per capita than other parts of the state the last several weeks, replacing the Northeast Kingdom as the point of concern.
“Make no mistake this is a true post-Thanksgiving surge,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine of the recent record setting cases in the state.
Scott noted the shift in geography and recalled the state of the virus in the NEK when he traveled to Newport to receive his booster shot several weeks ago.
“They were impacted at that point, inundated with cases,” Scott said of the NEK. “So that’s subsided and it’s migrating toward Rutland and Bennington. It really depends on the point in time - because every hospital has been impacted at different times of this pandemic.”
There were 14 new cases identified in the Northeast Kingdom Tuesday according to the Health Department.
This week Bennington surpassed Essex County as having had the second most cases per capita since the start of the pandemic. Orleans has had the most.
The latest Health Department report indicates another Orleans County resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the total there to 27 fatalities. There has been a total of 50 NEK deaths, with 2 in Essex and 21 in Caledonia.
