The Haverhill Cooperative School Board faces growing pushback following a Dec. 13 vote to make masks optional for students in grades K-12.
Nearly 90 employees of Haverhill schools have issued a no-confidence vote in the school board, calling for the resignation of the three school board members who voted to make masks optional and for the reversal of the decision, the Valley News reports.
Board members Michael Aremburg, Stephanie Chase and Alexandra Keeler supported optional masking. Chair Richard Guy and board member Donald LoCascio opposed it. Vice-Chair John Rutherford abstained and board member Sabrina Brown was absent.
Guy and LoCascio questioned the decision, noting that a parent survey strongly supported mask use and state and federal health officials have recommended universal masking at this point in the pandemic.
The school district had previously used targeted, temporary mask orders when students tested positive.
Haverhill Cooperative schools have reported 102 cases (17 active) during the 2021-2022 school year.
Nancy Musgrave, president of the Haverhill Cooperative Education Association, told the Valley News that the no-confidence vote “sends a statement that the staff is unhappy with the board’s decision.”
The statement of no confidence questions the motivations of some school board members, reading in part, “We have serious concerns that some school board members have acted based on individual agendas which have nothing to do with what is in the best interest of students, staff, families, and the greater Haverhill community,” the Valley News reports.
Haverhill school staff continue to follow a universal mask mandate when they cannot maintain six feet of distance from students.
Meanwhile, former school board member Dylan Farr continues to collect signatures for a petition, which would trigger a special meeting on two questions, which ask if voters support student, staff and visitor masking at HCSD schools during periods of “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission in Grafton County.
Once a completed petition with 150 verified signatures is submitted to the school board, a special meeting would have to be scheduled within 30 days under state law.
The statement of no confidence and the proposed special meeting vote are both advisory in nature and non-binding.
The school board is scheduled to discuss the Haverhill Cooperative Education Association statement of no confidence when it meets next in the middle school gym on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
