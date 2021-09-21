Staffing Challenges Halt Nursing Home Admissions

Staffing challenges at the Grafton County Complex in North Haverhill have prompted the county commission to offer stipends to corrections officers and county nursing home staff, and have suspended all admissions to the nursing home out of concerns of an insufficient workforce.
Some county officials have also expressed concerns that a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate, or the specter of one, could prompt some corrections officers and nursing home workers to quit, thus exacerbating what has become a chronic workforce shortage in Grafton County and elsewhere.
The county has done a couple of things to address the problem, including using some of its allotted American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money to provide incentive pay, Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Tuesday.
The county has received a total of $17,459,302 in ARPA funds and is using $1.626 million to provide the incentive pay, which was approved by the county executive committee on Monday.
“We are proposing a stipend of $300 per week for full-time staff, and $150 a week for part-time staff for six months at a pay period beginning on Oct. 3 for the nursing home and department of corrections,” said Lauer. “We are currently down 10 officers in the corrections department and I can’t count how many we’re down in the nursing home. For the first time, we are having trouble getting dietary aids in the nursing home.”
The premium pay will be for dietary aids, as well as for housekeeping, registered nurses and licensed nursing assistants.
For some time, the nursing home has had to use contract nurses to fill positions, and most recently spent $1.6 million to bring them in so the home can provide the proper care to its residents, said Lauer.
“The overall supply of LNAs and RNs doesn’t meet the demand,” she said. “The nursing schools aren’t putting them out fast enough. And we are competing with all the other hospitals — Littleton Regional Healthcare, Cottage Hospital, Dartmouth — for the same small pool of people and there isn’t enough. We keep offering more incentives for people to work for us. It’s a serious problem.”
The problem is that correction officer and nursing salaries are not the highest, she said.
“County government has to respond very slowly and can’t very arbitrarily raise salaries,” said Lauer. “But we are suddenly competing with relatively high wages. Why would a young person fresh out of school want to become a corrections officer and put up with what some of the prisoners put them through when they can make the same amount of money at the wire mill?”
In addition to the premium pay approved on Monday going to nursing home staff and corrections officers, it will also go to other county employees who came in to work during the height of the pandemic, including those at Grafton County Registry of Deeds, as allowed under ARPA, she said.
As for vaccines, about 76.5 percent of county nursing home staff are vaccinated and 94 percent of residents.
While the threat of a vaccine mandate is there, Lauer said she doesn’t know how serious it will be, as nurses or nursing home staff who don’t want a vaccine will have to get out of the field altogether if a mandate, which would come from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), is required.
“Certainly, for anyone in the nursing field, they will either be a nurse and get vaccinated or retire,” said Lauer.
In her decade on the commission, she said it’s the first time that the nursing home, the census of which had already been down due in part to some of the facilities being closed and some beds required to be set aside for possible COVID patients, had to entirely stop admissions.
“We are temporarily suspending admissions until we see if we are going to have the staff to take care of the residents,” she said. “The last thing we want to do is admit someone to the nursing home and not give them the proper care due to a staffing shortage.”
During the commission’s Sept. 7 meeting, Lauer made the motion, which passed 3-0, for the commission to suspend all admissions until the county receives updated CMS guidelines, which are expected later this month.
During the meeting, Grafton County Nursing Home Administrator Craig Labore, who suggested that the county pause admissions, said he does not want to overextend the current staffing in the event the home loses the other 24 percent of its staff because of a vaccine mandate.
The majority of unvaccinated employees are nursing staff, he said.
Grafton County House of Corrections Superintendent Tom Elliott said he is not seeing corrections officers leave because of a possible vaccine mandate, but said the possibility is there and he will lose more staff if it becomes mandated.
On Sept. 8, the Coos County Executive Committee approved a request by that county’s commission to use some ARPA funding to provide stipends to nursing home employees, corrections officers, and staff in other county departments to help retain workers as Coos County faces similar workforce challenges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.