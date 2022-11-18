Staffing Shortage Continues At Coos County Nursing Hospital

WEST STEWARTSTOWN — The Coos County Nursing Hospital is at 60 percent occupancy.
It’s unlikely to fill up anytime soon.
In a written report submitted to the Coos County Commissioners on Nov. 9, Hospital Administrator Laura Mills said the nursing hospital would remain close to half-empty for the foreseeable future due to a staffing shortage.
According to Mills, the nursing hospital had more than 40 full-time equivalent vacancies.
There are 332 open hours for Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses (8.3 full-time equivalent) and 1,380 open hours for Licensed Nursing Assistants (34.5 FTE), Mills said.
As a result, CCNH has throttled admissions.
Despite 33 of 84 beds being empty, the facility accepted no new residents in October despite a double-digit waiting list.
“There are 10 applications on the [resident] waiting list and staff are looking to bring two in over the next two weeks, but [I am] cautious due to a still somewhat unstable workforce. Just recently a home in Concord was cited for poor care. The poor care was linked to low staffing levels and both the Administrator and the Director of Nursing had their licenses suspended over the cases of neglect in the facility,” Mills wrote in her report.
“As much as [I] would like to be able to bring in admissions, [I] would have to be able to guarantee the facility would have more than adequate staffing to care for them. “
Never mind new admissions, the Coos County Nursing Home doesn’t even have enough staff to meet current demand, Mills said.
For the time being, the facility is filling open RN/LPN hours using a combination of contract nurses and temps, with the administrative staff covering occasional night shifts.
Meanwhile, temps and high school students have helped to cover LNA shifts.
To staff those positions in-house, CCNH requires another 19 full-time equivalent employees (four RN/LPNs, 15 LNAs) just to meet the current demand.
Beyond nursing positions, CCNH also has one full-time opening (40 hours) in housekeeping/laundry, 70 open hours for dietary aides, and 80 open hours in activities.
In addition to staffing, COVID remains a concern.
The nursing hospital went into outbreak status over the summer when 23 staff tested positive for COVID. No residents have tested positive for COVID since the end of June. The outbreak was cleared on Oct. 22.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.