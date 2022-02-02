A recent report issued by Vermont’s Long-term Care Ombudsman Project outlined the challenges facing long-term care facilities and home health agencies and escalating needs exacerbated by the pandemic.
The annual report, produced by state ombudsman Sean Londergan and the project’s team of regional ombudsmen outline staffing as a critical need for the facilities and agencies, as well as the people they care for.
“Inadequate staffing levels at long-term care facilities and home health agencies continue to be a significant problem for the individuals served by the [Vermont Ombudsman Project],” stated Londergan. “Proper staffing and appropriate training are critical to quality care for all individuals receiving long-term care services and supports. Staffing shortages at LTC facilities and HHA requires urgent attention by policymakers.”
Alice Harter, the Northeast Kingdom representative of the VOP, said staffing concerns are as prevalent in the NEK as they are in the rest of the state.
“Staffing pre-COVID was bad and the pandemic made it 100 times worse,” said Harter, who is approaching retirement after serving 30 years as an ombudsman across numerous regions.
“I feel bad for both the residents and the facilities trying to get staff in and do a good job,” said Harter. “They are really suffering from this.”
As the local ombudsman, Harter represents the interests of residents of 19 facilities and those served by the area home health agencies totaling between 400 and 500 beds.
Harter said facilities have struggled with retaining and hiring staff because of the challenging nature of the work, made all the more stressful by COVID. This is compounded by staffing issues when personnel has to miss work because of COVID.
That is a sentiment echoed by Eric Bach, owner of Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury, a level 3 assisted care facility with just over 30 residents.
“I definitely can agree with Alice in the fact that the staffing shortage has been very difficult for us,” said Bach.
Bach said filling open positions has been nearly impossible. He’s had a kitchen staff position open for 3 months and either people indicate they expect a wage far beyond what his operation can afford or they simply don’t show up for appointments.
As such, he is making the best of a difficult situation with a core group of dedicated employees, many of whom stuck through the hardships of the pandemic.
Beyond the staffing, Bach said long-term care facilities continue to face supply chain issues for supplies like PPE, and dramatically higher prices than before the pandemic.
“My staff are tired,” he said. “We used to have extra staff and extra hands on deck”
They have weathered the challenges of COVID, including 2 COVID exposure scares that thankfully didn’t result in any infections, said Bach. The first was before vaccinations were available and the amount of PPE that the guidelines required for residents and staff topped $30,000 said Bach.
Harter said she hopes steps are taken at the state level to ease the staffing crisis.
“Take actions to make people more interested in this field of work,” suggested Harter. “Taking care of people is not easy – it just plain and simple isn’t.”
Harter said the pandemic has been especially hard because of visitation restrictions to protect the residents leading to loneliness and isolation. Even her position has been conducted predominantly online by trying to meet with residents by video chat.
Harter says the industry needs greater financial resources, to attract employees and pay the full-time nurses more to close the gap with what traveling nurses can command.
“Beyond the money, taking the LNA’s in particular seriously and treating them well and making them feel like they are doing a job well,” suggested Harter. “Giving them pride in their job.”
Harter would also like to see regulatory adjustments that result in greater and more consistent staffing levels.
“We are constantly trying to effect change on both a state and federal level – to effect changes in the regulations in the number of required staffing in facilities because right now it’s inadequate,” said Harter.
Harter said better staffing directly leads to a better quality of life and care for the residents.
Bach recognizes the importance of adequate staffing and said it all depends on availability and finances. During the pandemic, the state covered the cost of COVID testing for the residents and staff, but Bach has seen little other assistance either financially or with staff.
He said one change that would help is for the state to adjust Medicaid payments to reflect actual costs. Right now he has to cap the number of Medicaid patients he can accept at Canterbury because the payments result in a financial loss.
The VOP report outlines several recommendations, in line with what Harter and Bach suggested.
The VOP recommends:
— Evaluating whether Home Health Agencies are providing all designated services to eligible people.
— Finding ways to increase pay - hazard pay, health coverage, paid sick leave - all of which could lessen turnover.
— Increasing Medicaid payments to better approximate actual costs of providing long-term care services.
— Setting minimum nurse and nurse aid staffing requirements.
— Increasing clinicians.
— Taking steps to address isolation and loneliness.
— Regulatory reform to increase quality transparency, improve quality overall, address transfer of ownership licensing concerns.
