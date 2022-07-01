Stahler Furniture Leaving Lyndonville, Will Merge With Derby Sister Store
The Stahler Furniture location on Broad Street in Lyndonville is closing later this summer. (Photo by Dana Gray)

LYNDONVILLE — After 10 years on Broad Street, Stahler Furniture is leaving Lyndonville and moving to Derby to merge with Modern Furniture.

Modern Furniture is a sister store of Stahler Furniture and has two other locations in Lyndonville and Littleton. Owner Steve Abbott says the move has nothing to do with lack of business, but rather a difficulty to find staffing.

“Business in Lyndonville has been good,” he said. “We didn’t do it because of lack of business, we did it because of lack of help.”

A 66-year-old employee that has been running Stahler Furniture is looking to retire soon and finding a replacement was challenging.

“Once she retires I would have to find somebody else to run that store and it’s hard to hire anybody to do anything now,” Abbott said. “So we said, you know what, let’s just sell the property and we’ll move all our stuff up here and make it easier on us to manage.”

Another company has already purchased the Lyndonville property, but Abbott said he was unsure of who it was or what they will use it for. According to records filed with the town, Oxford Investment Group LLC acquired the property.

Stahler Furniture is still open and selling inventory for the next six weeks. They are holding a big moving sale in hopes of clearing out and reducing the amount of product that will be transported to Derby.

Abbott says Stahler Furniture will close its doors in Lyndonville sometime in mid-August.

