Stahler Furniture Leaving Lyndonville, Will Merge With Derby Sister Store

LYNDONVILLE — After 10 years on Broad Street, Stahler Furniture is leaving Lyndonville and moving to Derby to merge with Modern Furniture.
Modern Furniture is a sister store of Stahler Furniture and has two other locations in Lyndonville and Littleton. Owner Steve Abbott says the move has nothing to do with lack of business, but rather a difficulty to find staffing.
“Business in Lyndonville has been good,” he said. “We didn’t do it because of lack of business, we did it because of lack of help.”
A 66-year-old employee that has been running Stahler Furniture is looking to retire soon and finding a replacement was challenging.
“Once she retires I would have to find somebody else to run that store and it’s hard to hire anybody to do anything now,” Abbott said. “So we said, you know what, let’s just sell the property and we’ll move all our stuff up here and make it easier on us to manage.”
Another company has already purchased the Lyndonville property, but Abbott said he was unsure of who it was or what they will use it for. According to records filed with the town, Oxford Investment Group LLC acquired the property.
Stahler Furniture is still open and selling inventory for the next six weeks. They are holding a big moving sale in hopes of clearing out and reducing the amount of product that will be transported to Derby.
Abbott says Stahler Furniture will close its doors in Lyndonville sometime in mid-August.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.