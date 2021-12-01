ST. JOHNSBURY — Star Theatre is again partnering with The Caledonian-Record and Vermont Broadcast Associates to bring free Christmas movies to the Star on two days this month.
Free movies will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 11, and the following Saturday, Dec. 18. Santa will be at both events to greet children and help collect food donations.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be shown Dec. 11 at 10:15 a.m. Doors will open at 9:15 and Santa will be on hand. Free tickets for this event will be distributed courtesy of Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBA) on their local radio stations including 92.1 FM, 97.7 FM, 105.5 FM, 106.3 FM and Newport’s 94.5 FM. “This will be a great time for everyone, so, listen up and get your free tickets,” says VBA’s Bruce James.
On Dec. 18, “The Santa Clause” starring Tim Allen will be shown at 10:15 a.m., and Santa will be greeting children when doors open at 9:15. Tickets for this film should be picked up in advance at the Caledonian-Record on Federal Street in St. Johnsbury or at the Star Theatre. These tickets are available now on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Everyone attending these films is asked to please bring a non-perishable food item. Those not planning to attend may drop off a food donation at the theatre anytime before Dec. 18.
