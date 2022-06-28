There’s a new business coming to downtown St. Johnsbury that’s been a long time coming.
The Star Theatre will soon realize plans to open an ice cream parlor next door in the space formerly occupied by Sunshine Boutique.
Ownership partners Al Bulay and Matt Heuer are in town to oversee the final preparations for Yummies At The Star. The ice cream parlor has been giving out free samples to curious passers-by as well as movie-goers as they leave some showings this week. The shop intends to hold a soft opening this Friday and, if all goes well, a grand opening soon after.
“If everything goes well for a few days we may do it a week later, if everything doesn’t go well, you know … I’ve never opened an ice cream shop in my life,” said Bulay while sitting at a table inside the parlor Tuesday morning.
The ice cream shop has 8 tables and seating for a couple dozen or so people set up along the windows overlooking Eastern Avenue. The space is decorated with a movie motif and still images from some iconic films are hung on the walls.
Yummies will offer soft serve and 8 flavors of hard ice cream cones and dishes, along with shakes, floats, sundaes and the like to start.
The ice cream parlor was originally envisioned a number of years ago as Bulay was developing plans for the fourth cinema at the Star. The theater even put a sign in the window teasing the plans in 2019 with a message to stay tuned, but things were put on hold with the pandemic.
“I didn’t give it a thought for a long time,” said Bulay of the delay, noting the challenges the movie theater industry faced through the pandemic.
Bulay owns five theaters, with three in New York, and another in Bennington. He’s owned the Star Theatre for about 14 years.
Opening the scoop shop is relatively new territory for Bulay, who has one other cafe inside the lobby of one his New York theaters.
Yummies is an extension of the theater, although with a distinct space and separate entrance. The dessert parlor has hired a couple of college kids and is considering an additional teen, said Bulay, who noted if the right person comes through the door he might hire more. Theatre staff are being cross-trained so they can help out serving ice cream as well. Bulay brought in an experienced ice cream shop employee he knows from New York for a few days to help with the training.
Bulay said he intends for Yummies to be open from about noon to 9 or 9:30 p.m. 7 days a week through around Labor Day. When schools are back in session and his movie schedule is adjusted operating times in the scoop shop will change, as may the offerings on the menu.
Bulay’s original plans call for the business to also offer some quick and easy food selections, like soup, sandwiches, pretzels, hot dogs and the like. He hopes to be an affordable lunch destination, but those plans are still on the back burner with logistics, potential permitting and other things to work out.
In an ideal world he would like to introduce that side of the business before the weather turns colder in October and November and ice cream is less of a hot commodity.
For now, though, he’s contending with the same challenges many businesses face, finding enough labor, supply chain issues and other concerns.
Yummies is the latest in a string of recent openings in downtown St. Johnsbury, with a few more on the way, said St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake.
“We are just seeing some remarkable private investment and people taking a chance on St. Johnsbury,” said Sewake of the developments in town.
She was excited about some anticipated restaurant openings in town and said tourism trends are promising.
Sewake also said efforts continue to highlight the offerings in town and boost the vibrancy. She said last week’s Final Fridays street party and concert was a success and they look to expand on that with more activities and food trucks at the next one in July.
“I’m excited for that momentum to build all summer long,” said Sewake.
