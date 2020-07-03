After years of erosion collapsing the river bluff and jeopardizing graves at the historic town-owned Blake Cemetery, the Stark Board of Selectmen on Wednesday signed off on a plan to use money from the town’s unreserved fund balance to relocate the graves to another municipal cemetery.
The board voted 3-0 to ask the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration if the town can use up to $165,000 from the fund balance for the re-interment of the roughly three dozen graves, several of which house the remains of Revolutionary War soldiers.
The decision comes after recent erosion collapsed some headstones to the slope and river below and exposed human remains, and after officials at the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General wrote to selectmen stating that all towns are required under law to set aside money to maintain their cemeteries. But Stark has not spent the money to maintain the Blake Cemetery and protect the graves, despite boards of selectmen and cemetery trustees being aware of the eroding condition for decades.
Selectmen voted to enlist Independent Archaeological Consulting LLC, of Portsmouth to do the job, which Tim Emperor, chair of the Stark Cemetery Trustees, said will take about a month and is expected to begin in August.
Emperor described a complicated process, the difficulty of preserving the existing headstones, what will happen when the re-interment to the Emerson Road Cemetery is complete, and the options for Blake Cemetery once the graves are relocated.
“This is what they bid and we can obviously cut costs as we go, but not by a lot,” said Emperor.
The fence to put around the Blake Cemetery remains at the Emerson Road Cemetery is optional, he said.
“IAC has a big dollar figure for some of their markers,” said Emperor. “I was able to work with David Bryant [of Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin] and get a much reduced cost, almost a third of what IAC proposed for markers.”
Instead of large, expensive markers, 4-by-4-inch square granite markers can mark all of the graves and there can be a key posted at the burial plot reflecting the numbers that will be on the markers to indicate who is buried where, he said.
The Blake Cemetery is the oldest in town — the first burial was in about 1802 and the last in the 1920s — and that makes preserving the existing headstones near impossible.
“When they take the old headstones out, they’re pretty sure they’re going to come apart,” said Emperor.
Bryant and state archaeologist Mark Doperalski said the procedure with headstones breaking apart is to bury the pieces on top of the coffin, he said.
Not all those buried will be identified, as the town doesn’t know the name of everyone buried at Blake Cemetery, he said.
IAC will put together a 300-page report when the work is completed that will include photographs of all the headstones.
Part of their research to get the permit is to find any family members, and if those they find can prove they are descendants of a deceased, they are welcome to take possession of the headstones, or the pieces of them, said Emperor.
The plan is to create a 50-by-50-foot area at the Emerson Road Cemetery for the Blake Cemetery remains, said Stark Cemetery Trustee Dennis Lunn.
Although relocating graves can require a permit for each grave site, the New Hampshire Vital Records Administration said a blanket permit can be obtained, said Emperor.
“IAC does the research and part of what they do is the genealogy, and they go back to find who they can find, family members up to today,” he said. “And Vital Records is good with that.”
At probate court, the town can produce a letter from Vital Records stating the project meets its criteria and that a blanket permit is needed.
“It’s more complicated than I ever could have imagined, “said Emperor. “There are five different laws, which makes the individual permitting a problem, but there are ways around it.”
Then there is the future of the Blake Cemetery land, which sits on a bluff and offers a beautiful view, but is compromised because of the erosion from the Upper Ammonoosuc River below.
Emperor said the cemetery trustees recommend closing the Blake Cemetery, which would have to be done not through a public hearing, but a town vote that can be done at the annual town meeting in March, and not at a special town meeting that would cost time and money.
(Cost estimates to stabilize the bank and bluff from erosion reach an upward of $1 million).
“What’s going to happen to the land when it’s done?” asked Selectman Doug Shannon.
“Once it’s closed, you can sell the land or give it to someone or hold onto it,” said Emperor. “The slope is going to continue to erode.”
The preparation for the new graves at the Emerson Road Cemetery can be done by a town employee using a backhoe at no cost, he said.
The DRA needs to authorize an emergency expenditure for the town to spend the money from its unreserved fund balance and the department has indicated an authorization is likely to be approved and should come soon, said Stark Town Clerk Sue Croteau.
Once selectmen sign off on the plan, the cemetery trustees can see if there are any grants available.
All on Wednesday believed time is of the essence.
“There’s no guarantee you’re going to get a grant and we have to move forward with this and sign this and get the ball rolling,” said Stark Board of Selectmen Chairman Albert Cloutier Jr. “Any grant will be after the project is done and we still need our money to do the project.”
Because of the danger, the Blake Cemetery was closed in early May, several days after images of the cemetery’s condition were posted to social media and put the town and the cemetery in the spotlight.
