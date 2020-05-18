Following a New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team search of the Upper Ammonoosuc River last week, two large granite bases and five marble stones that were once part of the Blake Cemetery were pulled up and transported to Berlin.
They are being held at the Bryant Funeral Home for safekeeping until the town of Stark, which owns the cemetery that has been eroding for decades, moves forward on a plan to move the human remains and the markers still at the cemetery to another town-owned cemetery.
The two granite pieces pulled up by the dive team on May 12 are called monument bases and would have been homemade, probably from someone repairing a stone that had fallen over, David Bryant, who helps direct and run the Bryant Funeral Home, said Monday.
One monument base tops out at nearly 300 pounds.
A piece of equipment called a monument dolly was used to move the heavy stones up the riverbank from the boat, and it took the dolly and four people to get it on the trailer, he said.
“The others found were small and were marble and most likely some of those were to delineate the edge of a family lot,” said Bryant. “There’s no stone that has a date or birth or date of death. They are mostly plain with no lettering on them.”
Three stones were found in the water and two on the bank.
“Were there any human remains found, we could have taken custody of those and transported them,” said Bryant. “There were no remains found in the river, which was fortunate.”
Bryant Funeral Home was asked by NHFG to help with storage and hold on to the bases and stones to make sure they weren’t vandalized or further damaged and to return them to town at the appropriate time, said Bryant.
Hardware of some sort was also found during the NHFG dive search.
“There was some other miscellaneous metal material found, most likely from the [adjacent] Blake Farm from the 1800s,” said Bryant.
Based on a recent estimate by an engineer enlisted by the Stark cemetery trustees, in three to five years the river is expected to erode the bank enough to jeopardize the remaining graves above, Stark Cemetery Trustee Tim Emperor said after a May 6 Stark Board of Selectmen’s meeting.
Trying to stabilize the riverbank and bluff, estimated at several hundred thousand dollars or greater, would be cost-prohibitive, concluded the trustees.
Relocation of the Blake Cemetery graves and remains is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000.
Bryant, the third generation to run the Bryant Funeral Home that has been in the family since 1966, said his funeral home and other businesses have discussed helping out the town the town of Stark, either through extending discounts or offering their time.
Blake Cemetery, owned by the town since the 1940s, has about three dozen grave sites. Its earliest burials date from the 1700s and the cemetery includes the graves of several Revolutionary War soldiers as well as several soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
After the cemetery’s condition gained wider publicity on May 1, the Charitable Trusts Unit of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office wrote the Stark Board of Selectmen and cemetery trustees to say the condition is unacceptable, the town knew of the condition for decades, and municipalities are required under law to maintain their cemeteries by taxation or funding from other sources.
Selectmen have acknowledged the erosion, but said vandalism also appears to have played a part in some fallen headstones.
A call placed Monday to the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General inquiring about the skull found May 1 on the riverbank below the cemetery that was subsequently transported to the state medical examiner’s office for a forensic examination was not returned by press time.
It’s currently undetermined if the examination has been completed, and if so, what is the estimated age of the skull and is it believed to have come from a burial in the cemetery.
