Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The Rev. Kyle Stanton, pastor of Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes in Berlin and Gorham, performs a service on Monday before work began to excavate and relocate the graves at the Blake Cemetery in Stark. (Courtesy photo)
The excavation and grave relocation work at the Blake Cemetery in Stark that began this week is being carried out by Chaloux Excavating, of Stark, and Independent Archaeological Consulting, of Portsmouth, under the direction fo the Stark cemetery trustees. It was cleared in a special town meeting last week. (Courtesy photo)
The Rev. Kyle Stanton, pastor of Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes in Berlin and Gorham, performs a service on Monday before work began to excavate and relocate the graves at the Blake Cemetery in Stark. (Courtesy photo)
After a special town meeting last week, work began on Monday to excavate the graves at the Blake Cemetery in Stark and relocate them to the Emerson Road Cemetery. (Courtesy photo)
The grave excavation and relocation work that began on Monday at the Blake Cemetery in Stark is expected to be complete in about three weeks. (Courtesy photo)
The excavation and grave relocation work at the Blake Cemetery in Stark that began this week is being carried out by Chaloux Excavating, of Stark, and Independent Archaeological Consulting, of Portsmouth, under the direction fo the Stark cemetery trustees. It was cleared in a special town meeting last week. (Courtesy photo)
Following a delay at the court in August because of a legal technicality, the work to excavate and relocate the graves at the eroding town-owned Blake Cemetery in Stark has begun after voters cleared it at a special town meeting.
“We began on Monday and expect it take three weeks to complete,” said Tim Emperor, chairman of the Stark cemetery trustees.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.