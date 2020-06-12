Stark:Work On Fast-Deteriorating Cemetery Could Begin In August

As recent collapses in the river bluff jeopardize more graves at the Blake Cemetery in Stark, the town’s cemetery trustees are working quickly and gathering reports to advance a plan to present to selectmen.
If all goes well, work on the town-owned cemetery could begin in August, Tim Emperor, chair of the cemetery trustees, said Thursday.
A meeting of the trustees was convened Wednesday, and there are fresh estimates for either stabilizing the bank to preserve the cemetery or to disinter the remains for a move to another town-owned cemetery.
In hand is a complete report from Independent Archaeological Consulting (IAC) of Portsmouth, which estimates it would cost about $150,000 to relocate the graves — Blake Cemetery has about three dozen — to another cemetery.
The trustees are still awaiting the report from Sanborn, Head and Associates, based in Concord, which is looking at what it would take to stabilize the bank.
Stabilization estimates run much more, at about $750,000, but fixing the banking would also entail moving part of the cemetery, said Emperor, who said he became a trustee a year and a half ago after becoming concerned about the cemetery’s condition.
With the Sanborn-Head report still pending, no decisions were made Wednesday.
Emperor is hoping to have a proposal to present to Stark selectmen Albert Cloutier Jr., Doug Shannon and Colin Wentworth by about July 1.
In a May 6 letter to selectmen, after the condition of the cemetery was put in the public spotlight when images were posted to social media the week before, Tom Donovan, director of the Charitable Trusts Unit of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, said the law requires towns to provide perpetual care funding to maintain their cemeteries.
For decades, the Upper Ammonoosuc River has been eroding the bluff at Blake Cemetery, and this year it exposed human burial remains and caused headstones to fall into the river, wrote Donovan.
“I understand that the town of Stark and its cemetery trustees have been aware of this problem for more than 20 years,” wrote Donovan. “But nothing has been done about it. I understand that the cost of addressing the problem has been a reason given for not taking action. That does not excuse the town’s clear responsibility to maintain Blake Cemetery. This is all the more troubling, because the remains of three Revolutionary War soldiers lie in that cemetery.”
The town must find the appropriate funding and develop and implement a long-term solution, said Donovan.
On Wednesday, Donovan, who attended the trustees meeting, asked town officials how much Stark has in its surplus account.
Stark Town Clerk Sue Croteau said $290,000.
“The good news is that, let’s say it does cost $150,000, that still leaves $150,000 in the account,” Emperor said Thursday. “We’re not draining any fund.”
As the trustees work to develop a plan, the cemetery, closed to the public since early May, has seen recent trespassing, and a trespassing incident two weeks ago involving a group of people led to the collapse of another chunk of bank, he said.
(No headstones were damaged from the trespassing).
“We want to stress it is posted off limits, not just because we don’t want prying eyes, but six feet next to the bluff is so tenuous that it could give way any second,” said Emperor. “It’s a big hazard.”
That report comes directly from the Sanborn engineer, Shawn Kelley, and indicates the dirt just below the surface is destabilized.
“It’s starting to go, more badly than anybody thought, including myself,” said Emperor. “It’s falling continuously now.”
When the reports are complete, the trustees will be having private work sessions to develop a proposal to bring to selectmen by early July, said Emperor.
Another hurdle, though, at least right now, is that the New Hampshire Vital Records Administration has indicated it can’t issue a disinterment permit, he said.
“Verbally, they said they won’t issue permits because New Hampshire law says you have to notify immediate relatives, and we can’t do that,” said Emperor.
According to state archaeologist Mark Doperalski, the most recent burial was in the 1920s (the first was about 1802).
To proceed, the town might have to get a court order, he said.
“If everything goes right, we could probably begin this project in early August,” said Emperor.
Brought on recently as the third cemetery trustee to fill a vacancy was new Stark resident Chris Chappell.
In the last few weeks, some 250 man hours by the trustees have been put toward the effort, which he called “all-consuming” and involving visits to the cemetery, telephone calls, spending days in a law library, writing letters, responding to emails, dealing with trespassing issues, meeting with engineers for site surveys, and driving a few hundred miles for a 10-minute meeting, he said.
“The trustees have been very busy,” said Emperor.
