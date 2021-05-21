When Evan Carlson, chair of NEK Broadband, moved to Sutton, he was told there would be options for internet access.
“Like so many other people, I was told that I could get Consolidated Communications’ high-speed internet and that I might be able to get cable,” he said. “Then I called and, sure enough, they didn’t have service for me.”
Carlson, who at the time was just starting to get deeply involved with NEK Broadband — the Communications District working towards fiber for its member towns — knew enough to really dig into what service was available.
He looked around and saw that Consolidated reported his address to the federal government as receiving a minimum of 10 Megabits per second.
“But they tell me time and time again that the best speeds they can offer me is 764K, which is literally dial-up speeds,” he said.
Carlson went ahead and purchased service from Consolidated to have “something” as well as from satellite provider HughesNet, which he said is “awful.”
HughesNet, the only option available for some in the NEK and North Country, utilizes caps on data. Even with Carlson’s business account, which had unlimited data, access was throttled at a certain point.
“I was spending about $150 a month on service and abysmal service at that,” he said.
Early this year, however, Carlson received another service that’s been slowly connecting rural residents forgotten by broadband companies: Starlink.
Starlink: High-Speed Satellite Internet, At A Cost
Starlink, a product of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is billed as “high-speed, low latency” satellite broadband internet. It’s run off of soon-to-be-thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites. While the service is still in the beta-testing phase, it is expanding and has started to grace homes in the NEK and North Country over the past six months.
The hardware itself, which includes a fairly easy-to-install dish terminal nicknamed “Dishy,” goes for a high price tag: $499.00 (plus tax for Vermont residents) and $50 shipping. The dish terminal requires a clear view of the sky.
Users also pay a $99 per month service cost.
Carlson himself was pretty skeptical of Starlink at first.
“Mostly because I think there’s a bit of PTSD from HughesNet and other satellite stories that I’ve heard,” he said.
“When I got it, I was pleasantly surprised by how fast it is,” said Carlson. “It’s definitely significantly superior to any of the service that’s available to my home currently.”
Videoconferencing Woes
However, Carlson says he is still not able to reliably take video calls from home.
“For streaming, it’s incredible,” he said. “But I took a couple of our NEK Broadband executive committee meetings from home and almost all of them cut out.”
Videoconferencing requires a consistent amount of data being both uploaded and downloaded all the time. Carlson believes that Starlink does not have enough satellites in the skyscape to provide that.
“As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically,” promises a note on Starlink’s homepage.
However, Carlson doesn’t believe the service will ever match speeds provided by wired internet connections.
“No matter what satellite wireless technology comes out, it’s never a replacement for fiber,” he said. “Just the physics of speed of light versus radio frequency are so vastly different.”
Last month, NEK Broadband published an initial summary of surveys completed by 53 Starlink Beta users in the NEK.
Seventy percent of respondents had experienced interruptions or notable downtime while using the network.
While service speed and quality varied widely for respondents, many noted issues with Zoom or other video calls.
“Starlink is far from perfect,” notes the report. “It’s still in beta and that shows. Yet, everything is relative to other available options.”
“For underserved Vermonters looking to get high-speed internet access now, Starlink offers a promising solution assuming you have a viable property and can live with current service shortcomings,” the report continues.
Ultimately, Carlson sees Starlink as a good solution for basic internet needs, though not viable for the long-term.
Affordability
Plus, it isn’t affordable.
“I am very fortunate that I can afford $100 a month and a $600 setup fee,” said Carlson. “But a lot of people, especially in the Northeast Kingdom, cannot afford to put that money down.”
Tim Egan, N.H. state representative for Sugar Hill who is well-involved with local broadband issues, agrees.
“In the land of economic haves and have-nots, the folks who can afford Starlink get it, and the folks who can’t are the ones that need low-cost broadband where the price is spread across many consumers,” said Egan.
The folks Egan has heard from who have the new service report that they’re “probably paying more than they should, but it’s all they can get right now.”
Satellite Internet: Not a Long-Term Solution
Carlson and Egan also agree that satellite internet is not the solution for rural internet access, the need for which has been highlighted by remote learning, remote work, and even telehealth usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are people that are trying to scramble to come up with new technologies and new solutions to be able to provide that short-term access,” said Carlson, who thinks these solutions avoid the investment in fiber that the government should have been made years ago.
Ultimately, NEK Broadband is developing a fiber network across the 47 towns they represent — which Carlson says will hopefully grow to 55 towns in the next six months.
In the North Country, momentum is beginning on using American Rescue Plan funds for broadband upgrades. According to Egan, instructions on how to access the funds — earmarked for broadband, sewer, or water projects — came out late last week.
“[Grafton county] is expecting somewhere in the tune of $17 million,” Egan said.
He says the county itself is trying to build a fiber backbone that towns could then use to bring internet access to individual doorsteps. Grafton County has already been using some of its own funds to design the system.
Egan has worked to build a communications district, which he says currently covers nine towns, that could also apply for federal or other monies for broadband development.
“Obviously, cable construction can take anywhere from eight to 18 months,” said Egan. “The sooner that things get started and planned, the better.”
While Egan says he isn’t a fan of huge government, he thinks banding together to get fiber or wireless cable to areas that don’t have a big return-on-investment for broadband providers is key.
Carlson said he does not have a good answer for a time frame for fiber being laid in the NEK, but the investment is necessary and in the works.
In the meantime, Starlink’s website currently tells potential NEK and North Country users that it is “targeting coverage” and shipment for mid-to-late-2021 and a “dishy” can be reserved with a $99 fee.
However, Carlson has heard that Starlink can only serve 50 customers within a 15 km radius … and that they are back-ordered by 10,000 units for Vermont. He has also heard that those units may not be produced very quickly due to pandemic-related chip shortages.
