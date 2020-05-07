LYNDON — A discussion of whether or not to hold this year’s Stars and Stripes Festival and Parade due to Covid-19 was held at the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce’s April 27 meeting. Sarah Lafferty, Steve Nichols, Cindy Karasinski, Christina Cotnoir, Abby Long, Leah Hollanberger, Sandy Amadon, Amy South, Heather Tanner, Cheryl McMahon and Annie Mclean were in attendance at the zoom-format meeting.
According to minutes of the meeting, it was decided to consult with Gov. Phil Scott and follow all recommendations to protect public health. A final decision will be made May 19. If the annual event does proceed, it will have to be reconfigured for public safety and to take the business situation in Lyndon into account.
NVU-LYNDON: Leah Hollanberger updated the chamber on the situation at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. NVU is focused on recruitment and retention of students and reassuring them in a time of much uncertainty. There are still demographic challenges to be met. Program times and experiences will be more collaborative. The goal is to reenvision what the system looks like. NVU is collecting an outpouring of ideas and Leah noted that the amount of support has been truly amazing. NVU is asking people to continue to share the story of what NVU means to them and to the community. They are collecting information on northernvermont.edu/strong and donations can also be made on that page as well. Leah suggests reaching out to our local legislators, but also to others as this is a statewide issue.
NVU will have a Virtual Celebration for the class of 2020, to be followed by an actual commencement ceremony in May of 2021.
KINGDOM TRAILS: Director Abby Long asked the chamber for input into their planning efforts. Kingdom Trails received a USDA grant they are doing a network capacity study. An engineering firm has been hired to look at traffic flow, pedestrian crossings and other factors affecting capacity.
Since February, Kingdom Trails has been reaching out to gather community input for their future planning and vision. Long noted that the feedback has been positive, but the current number of visitors is not sustainable. The focus needs to be on infrastructure. The towns of Lyndon, Burke, Kirby and East Haven will be included for input.
The May 19 Lyndon Chamber meeting will also be held via zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.