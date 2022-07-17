LYNDONVILLE — The Stars and Stripes Festival and Parade made its way through Lyndonville’s downtown for the 41st time Saturday morning.
The parade, which like most events during the pandemic was canceled in 2020, returned in 2021 but with a less than usual attendance. This year’s celebration saw attendance numbers get back on track, in both parade spectators and in the activities and events that followed.
The theme for the parade was “Art in the Kingdom,” with some parade participants expressing their creative interpretation of what that meant to them through costumes and decorated floats. This included a Crayola Crayon-themed float, a collection of decorated bicycles competing in the Arty Bike contest and even the State Farm bear was holding a paintbrush and palette as the company celebrated its 100 years.
Art in the Kingdom beat out potential 2022 themes of Nature in the NEK and the Roaring 20s.
Most participants and parade-goers stuck to the broad theme of Stars and Stripes, as the red, white, and blue was well on display throughout the route and the sidewalks through attire, balloons, paint and signs.
This year’s parade marshal was local artist Larry Golden, which complimented the parade’s theme of celebrating area art and artists. Golden’s work can be seen throughout Lyndonville, including murals on the Lyndonville Electric Department and The White Market buildings.
“Larry’s done some tremendous, beautiful and well-appreciated work in the area, and we wanted to honor him with that,” Lyndon Area Chamber Secretary Cheryl McMahon said.
The parade route began at Powers Park on Main Street, turned left onto Depot Street, right onto Broad Street, right onto Center Street, right onto Park Avenue and ended near Bandstand Park where people joined together for a barbecue put on by Lyndonville Rotary, live music, and a variety of crafts and vendors.
Many politicians took advantage of the large crowd to present their candidacy to potential voters. They even stopped for brief moments to introduce themselves, shake hands, fist pump kids and pet dogs. Candidates from all over the ballot, from Lt. Governor to Sheriff, from state and district representatives to district’s attorney and many more, participated. Lt. Governor Molly Gray, Congressman Peter Welch, Kitty Toll and Senator Joe Benning were among the candidates getting their campaigning and steps in Saturday. Benning and his cast of supporters rolled through the streets on motorcycles.
McMahon spoke on the sense of community that the Stars and Stripes parade provides, whether people are attending as locals or coming in from out of town or state to participate in the fun.
“It’s very light-hearted. It’s the total spirit of how everyone loves a parade,” she said.
The parade was originally founded in 1980 by the Lyndon State College Foundation but has been planned and carried out by the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce for the past 16 years. Second to the Caledonia County Fair held at the end of August, it’s the town’s largest event in terms of attendance.
