LYNDONVILLE — It’s back.
The Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade will return to the downtown area on Saturday, July 17.
Canceled by COVID-19, Stars & Stripes will hold a belated 40th anniversary with a parade (starting at 10 a.m.) followed by live music, food and more at Bandstand Park.
The event resumes in full after its 2020 shutdown. There will be no mask and social distance requirements and no gathering limits. Event organizers with the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce will urge those who are not vaccinated to exercise caution.
Gov. Phil Scott lifted Vermont’s remaining COVID restrictions earlier this week.
“We’re just advising people to use their own discretion,” said Cheryl McMahon, of the LACOC, adding that the outdoor setting poses minimal transmission risk.
Stars & Stripes will take on added significance during the pandemic.
Following a year of COVID separation and isolation, it will be an opportunity for the community to reconnect.
“It’s kind of like an Old Home Day, a chance for people to see each other again,” McMahon said.
There will be minor changes. Parade newcomers, such as the Summertime Marching Band, will replace longtime regulars who were not available, like The Bread & Puppet Theater and Shriners International.
Parade registration is ongoing and entries are being sought to match this year’s theme, “Thank You To Essential Workers.”
After the parade folk/blues band, Chickweed will perform a two-hour set at the bandstand and the Lyndonville Rotary Club will hold its annual barbecue. Crafters and vendors will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FOUR DECADES
A year overdue, Stars & Stripes will mark its 40th anniversary.
It was founded by the Lyndon State College Foundation in 1980 and handed over to the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce 16 years ago.
State Sen. Joe Benning (R-Lyndonville) was an event co-founder. He said Stars & Stripes was conceived as Lyndon’s version of the Fourth of July. It was held on a different day in order to maximize attendance, and avoid scheduling conflicts with other celebrations.
In time, Stars & Stripes became a signature event. Today the parade and festival draw thousands to the village center.
“I would say it’s Lyndon’s celebration for the year,” Benning said.
He expects some people will be tentative as they readjust to life after the pandemic and re-acclimate to socializing in-person without masks or social distance.
Stars & Stripes could speed along that transition, reconnect the community, and signal a return to normalcy, he said.
“I imagine there will be a lot of people who have yet to be convinced that they can be out in public without a mask on. But I think people [at Stars & Stripes] will look around and say ‘We’re done with this pandemic, and we’re going to get back to being a community again,’” he said.
For more information on Stars & Stripes or for parade entry/vendor registration visit www.lyndonvermont.com/stars-stripes
