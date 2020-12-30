MONTPELIER — For New Year’s Day 2021, Vermont State Parks encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year by heading out on the trails at one of Vermont’s 55 state parks. Park entry is free on New Year’s Day (and all winter long), “and this is also a great opportunity to discover a whole new world outdoors in winter,” says Rochelle Skinner, Parks Sales & Service manager.
Because of the pandemic, First Day Hikes will be different from previous years. While state park officials are not offering in-person guided hikes this year, they have selected hikes throughout the state for self-guided adventures. Locally, these hikes include the Groton Nature Trail (0.6-mile roundtrip loop) at the Groton Nature Center; and the Shore Trail (1.5+ mile roundtrip) at Brighton State Park in Island Pond.
