State officials affirmed the details of the health alert issued Friday about members of an Irasburg church potentially being exposed to COVID-19 and continued calls for the membership to get tested.

On Friday, the Health Department issued a public alert declaring a person who attended service at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg on Nov. 22 had tested positive and was potentially contagious while at the service. As part of the alert, the Health Department urged attendees at that service to get tested.

