State Aid, Federal Stimulus Funds Help Keep Littleton Tax Rate Flat
The Littleton Select Board and town manager were able to keep the tax rate flat and use federal stimulus funding and state funding to pay for purchases in the highway, police and fire departments so those purchases will not have to be warrant articles for the 2023 town meeting. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Town officials were able to keep the tax rate flat and use federal stimulus funding to pay for bigger ticket items, including a new truck for the highway department, that otherwise would have been placed as articles on the March 2023 town meeting warrant.

“We were able to bring the tax rate down to exactly what it was last year, $23.06 per thousand,” Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said during the board’s Nov. 14 meeting. “There will be no increase for next year.”

