State Aid, Federal Stimulus Funds Help Keep Littleton Tax Rate Flat

LITTLETON — Town officials were able to keep the tax rate flat and use federal stimulus funding to pay for bigger ticket items, including a new truck for the highway department, that otherwise would have been placed as articles on the March 2023 town meeting warrant.
“We were able to bring the tax rate down to exactly what it was last year, $23.06 per thousand,” Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said during the board’s Nov. 14 meeting. “There will be no increase for next year.”
Doug Damko, director of the Department of Public Works, presented a plan to purchase the new truck and to dispose of old trucks and equipment.
“The highway department is in need of a 6-wheel dump truck for continuing to deliver road maintenance services and plowing for the residents and visitors of Littleton,” he said. “There is available funding for this dump truck.”
On Sept. 12, the Select Board voted to accept a one-time payment of $150,266.08 from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation that came out of Senate Bill 401 and can be used for the maintenance, construction, and reconstruction of Class IV and V highways.
SB 401 came about through higher-than-anticipated state revenues. NHDOT disbursed a total of $66 million to municipalities across the state for municipal highway and bridge aid, with set allocations for each community.
“Additionally, the town has received 2022 ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds designated by the federal government to be used to offset costs and pay for approved projects and expenses,” said Damko.
Together, the two funding sources can be used to buy a large 6-wheel dump truck, at a cost of about $195,000, that is currently not budgeted, he said.
The board voted 3-0 to use the $150,266.08 from the SB 401 money and $44,733.92 in ARPA money to provide up to $195,000 to purchase the truck for the highway department.
“Just so the public knows, this new dump truck that we’re purchasing for the highway crew is paid for by ARPA funds, so it’s nothing that’s going to affect their taxes,” said Emerson. “There’s no big warrant article.
“In fact, it takes away one article,” said Town Manager Jim Gleason. “If we hadn’t had the highway funds that came from Senate Bill 401 and the ARPA funds, this $195,000 would have been a warrant article. What we’re doing is using the ARPA funds in the public works department for this, and in police and fire we are using the balance. So, normally what folks would see as warrant articles, you won’t see any warrant articles for the general funding involving police, fire, and public works. Using ARPA funds … allows you to keep the tax rate down to $23.06.”
The board also voted 3-0 to allow the highway department to dispose of old trucks and equipment at an online auction.
In terms of disposal, the department has four old trucks —a 2008 Ford-350 that was replaced with a 2021 1-ton truck, a 2008 Ford-550 that was replaced by a 2022 1.5-ton truck, a 2005 International that was replaced in 2020 with a 10-wheeler truck, a 2015 International that was also replaced in recent years with a 10-wheeler.
In addition, the department has a list of out-of-service snow plows and various equipment and parts, including some sidewalk plows and tires, and a leftover truck bed, said Damko.
Emerson asked if the town can place a minimum bid on some items, noting that the brand-new rear bed for a pickup truck is worth quite a bit of money.
“I just don’t want it to be sold for $150 at auction because nobody bids,” he said.
“We’ll look into the value of the bed and set a minimum that’s reasonable for it,” said Damko.
