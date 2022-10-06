State, local and federal officials shut down an alleged drug operation running out of a smoke shop on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.

The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL), in conjunction with the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, St. Johnsbury Police Department, Vermont Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales at Best Buds Smoke Shop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments