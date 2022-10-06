State, local and federal officials shut down an alleged drug operation running out of a smoke shop on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL), in conjunction with the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, St. Johnsbury Police Department, Vermont Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales at Best Buds Smoke Shop.
During a six-month investigation, Pat Ross, an investigator with DLL, verified complaints, some of which came from community members, associated with the establishment, which currently holds a tobacco license with a tobacco substitute endorsement. Those complaints included allegations of illegal drug sales to minors and within proximity to a school.
On Sept. 23, DLL investigators conducted a regulatory inspection of Best Buds Smoke Shop. Based on the information obtained during the investigation and the regulatory inspection, Ross applied for a search warrant in Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division. Execution of the search warrant led to the seizure of felony amounts of what the DLL suspects are hallucinogenic mushrooms, prepackaged marijuana, hashish/hash oils, cannabis edibles, evidence of illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and approximately $3,000 in alleged illegal cash proceeds.
Criminal charges were filed in Caledonia County Criminal Court and Barry J. McKee, owner of Best Buds Smoke Shop, was charged with possession of hallucinogenic drugs; selling or dispensing hallucinogenic drugs; selling or dispensing to minors; selling on school grounds; possession and sale of cannabis; and illegal possession of a firearm following conviction of a violent crime.
According to Chief Skyler Genest, senior director of licensee operations at DLL, the allegations stand out to him in his years of service with DLL.
“We would certainly consider this suspected conduct an egregious violation by a licensee,” said Genest.
Genest said DLL made a motion to the Board of Liquor and Lottery for an immediate suspension of the business license but until that motion has been granted it is conceivable the business could remain open. Genest said the board had not yet taken the motion up as of Thursday afternoon. The board has a regular meeting next Wednesday when it could be considered, and if not then, DLL would request a full hearing be scheduled for the November meeting.
Genest noted that McKee’s license application failed to note prior criminal convictions, which while not fully disqualifying from obtaining a license to operate certainly would have been a factor in the decision and was required to be disclosed.
“I can only recall two times we have filed a motion for immediate suspension in the last decade,” said Genest.
McKee was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Superior Court-Criminal Divison on Oct. 24, 2022, for arraignment on the criminal charges.
