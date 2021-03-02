State officials announced Tuesday morning that eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine would expand dramatically starting next week, including the creation of a separate vaccination system for school teachers and staff.
At his twice-weekly press conference, Gov. Phil Scott said teachers, as well as school, early education and daycare staff would be eligible starting Monday morning. The previously announced next phase of people with pre-existing conditions considered high risk will also open up on Monday morning.
“We know getting our kids back in school for in-person instruction 5 days a week is essential,” said Scott.
Agency of Human Services Mike Smith said the process for vaccinating teachers and school staff will be a multi-pronged effort. The vaccination effort for school staff will be independent of the system the state has set up for vaccinating the general population.
Teachers will either receive the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine through a series of clinics that will be held at the school or district level through a number of partners including school nurses, regional Health Department staff, EMS services, the National Guard, and others.
Smith and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine indicated the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was well-suited for this type of distributed vaccination effort because it was a single-shot dose and doesn’t require the same refrigeration as the other authorized vaccines.
School staff, however, will also be eligible to receive a 2-dose vaccination should they prefer, or be able to receive one sooner through the Walgreens Pharmacy program that is being ramped up.
Scott and Smith indicated that the school vaccination program would be open to teachers and staff from private and independent schools as well.
Smith said the schedule of school-based clinics would be communicated with schools, as well as registration information for the Walgreens Pharmacy process in the coming days.
State officials say there are about 35,000 Vermonters in the school staff category and they hope to have vaccinations completed for this group by the end of March.
NEK Cases
Additional cases have been identified in the Northeast Kingdom according to the latest data reported on the Health Department dashboard — including a revision of more cases on Friday, Sunday and new cases on Monday.
The regional total now stands at 1,059. There have been a total of 81 new cases in the region in the last 7 days, up from 32 new cases in the 7 days prior. About half of the week-over-week increase is attributed to the outbreak at the prison in Newport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.