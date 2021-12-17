The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office will be asking for high bail at the arraignment of Connecticut resident Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter on new drug trafficking charges Monday.
Hunter, 34, who is already being held without bail on an attempted murder charge for allegedly kidnapping and pistol-whipping a Barnet man, is now facing felony charges of cocaine possession, fentanyl trafficking and fentanyl transportation into the state.
He is scheduled to answer the new charges at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
According to court documents, prosecutors will be asking the court to set bail at $20,000 due to Hunter’s lack of ties to Vermont and his “significant” criminal conviction record in Connecticut.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the new charges by Vermont State Police Tpr. Christopher Pilner, Hunter was charged after he threw a “blue Walmart shopping bag” over the railing on the Portland Street Bridge in St. Johnsbury while being pursued by state police on Sept. 13.
“After Hunter was taken into custody that bag was located beneath the bridge,” wrote Tpr. Pilner in his report. “Inside the bag was a lunch box style bag and a Smith and Wesson .45 Caliber handgun.”
Police then applied for and were granted a warrant by the court to search the lunch box on Sept. 15.
“While searching the lunch box several items were located,” wrote Tpr. Pilner. “There was a scale with white residue on it, a set of keys with the name Amani Shirley written on a tag connected to them, two plastic sandwich bags containing a white powdery substance, a plastic sandwich bag containing small white pills and a plastic sandwich bag containing a whitish color rock type substance.”
Police say some of the substances tested positive for fentanyl and crack cocaine. The bag containing the small white pills has been sent to the Vermont Forensic laboratory for further testing.
Hunter has already pleaded not guilty to pending charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer for allegedly beating Matthew Goodell, 26, in front of three other people - including his own brother and roommate, Kyle Goodell, 23.
Police said Matthew Goodell escaped from the assault out a bathroom window but suffered multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
“It should also be noted that during both the interview with Kyle Goodell and Matthew Goodell they both disclosed that on several occasions they drove Hunter to the Hartford, Connecticut area where Hunter picked up drugs to include crack cocaine and heroin,” wrote Tpr. Pilner. “And upon picking up those drugs Kyle and Matthew would drive Hunter back to Vermont where he would sell those drugs. The most recent trip being approximately two days prior to Hunter being arrested.”
Kyle Goodell has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a felony and other charges and was released by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi into the custody of his father - retired Vermont State Police Maj. Walter Goodell.
Hunter is already facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison on the attempted murder charge and 50 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines if convicted on the new drug charges.
Hunter is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
