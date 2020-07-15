State Asks For Arrest Warrant In Elm Street Shooting Case

Accused Elm Street shooter Arther Butler is currently being held without bail in a New Hampshire jail after he was allegedly found sleeping in a car with two cases of “Smirnoff Ice,” a bag of marijuana and a Vermont Corrections Officer 92 miles away from his court-ordered curfew residence in Vermont.
He is now facing New Hampshire charges of resisting arrest, escape, drug possession and underage alcohol possession related to the July 6 incident in Milan, N.H.
But the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office in St. Johnsbury is still doing everything it can to make sure Butler, 18, returns to face his Vermont charges.
On Tuesday, State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked to court to issue an arrest warrant for Butler and hold him without bail in Vermont while he awaits trial on a charge of felony aggravated assault by allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury on April 2019.
“It is unknown when New Hampshire will release defendant,” wrote Zaleski in her motion to vacate Butler’s conditions of release. “He has demonstrated time after time that he is unwilling to follow conditions. His parents have repeatedly demonstrated an inability to supervise him and report violations of conditions. Defendant is charged with two violent felonies involving firearms. In April 2019 he fled the area after shooting someone. On July 6, 2020 he attempted again to flee. He was in the State of New Hampshire in violation of his conditions. He is clearly mobile. He faces jail time and the state asserts he has committed a violent offense. He poses a substantial threat of physical violence to the public…the state requests that the conditions (of release) be vacated and the defendant held without bail until further order of this court. “
As of Wednesday afternoon, the court had taken no action on either of Zaleski’s requests.
New Law
At the time of his interaction with New Hampshire Police, Butler was under a court-ordered 24 hour curfew on Willey Hill Road in Topsham, Vermont.
But a recent change in state law and a judge’s order this week means it’s unlikely Butler will ever face a charge of violating his conditions of release in a Vermont Criminal Court.
According to prosecutors, the change in Vermont law that went into effect on July 1 mandates most, if not all, misdemeanor crimes to be handled in non-public juvenile court until a defendant reaches 19 years old.
On Monday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris took the first step in that direction by issuing an entry order in Butler’s case saying that in light of the new law he would be likely transferring multiple misdemeanors pending against Butler to juvenile court. The judge did give the state and the defense until July 31 to present “arguments or reasons why the statute should be differently applied,” according to the ruling.
The felony aggravated assault charge against Butler for allegedly shooting Delude will remain in adult court because the charge is listed as an exception to the new law.
Butler is facing numerous violations because he allegedly made unauthorized contact with his co-defendant, John H. “JJ” Emerson III, of Newbury, 19, who has been charged with felony accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police after the shooting.
Judge Harris issued a similar order on Monday regarding some of the pending charges against Emerson.
N.H. Incident
According to Berlin, New Hampshire police, Butler was a passenger in a vehicle parked at Nansen Wayside Park in Milan, N.H. at 1 a.m. on July 6.
The vehicle was running and Patrol Officer Adam Labonte noted an open case of the alcohol drink Smirnoff Ice in the backseat and an open bottle of Smirnoff Ice in a compartment of the passenger side door. Also in the back seat, stated Officer Labonte, was a “duty belt and a green and black jacket with a patch on the shoulder that read ‘Vermont Corrections.’”
The occupants, later identified as Butler and Vermont Corrections Officer Summer Bilodeau, were asleep in the car. Bilodeau was in the driver’s seat.
The police report notes that Butler exited the car and started to run away. He tripped and fell and an officer tried to get control of him, but Butler fought to get away, stated Officer Labonte. Despite being stunned by a Taser, Butler continued to struggle, according to the officer. An officer, noted only as “Officer Dumas,” was later treated at Androscoggin Valley Hospital for a shoulder injury suffered in the struggle with Butler.
Butler is also accused by New Hampshire Police of attempting to flee officers a second time after being taken to a hospital after he was arrested.
Rachel Feldman of the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) said Wednesday Corrections Officer Bilodeau had been assigned to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury where Butler had been held before being released on conditions.
Bilodeau has now been placed on paid administrative leave while the DOC investigates the incident.
According to prosecutors, Delude is paralyzed as a result of the shooting and is “precarious health.”
