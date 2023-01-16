State Awards Historic Preservation Grants To Local Projects

The state of Vermont recently issued historic Preservation Grants to 20 entities in the state, including four in the local area.
Jeuvedine Memorial Library was one of two places in Hardwick to receive grants. Said to be “an architectural jewel box,” the library was awarded $20,000 to restore five historic stained-glass windows and refinish original oak and maple flooring. Donated to the town in 1896 by Malvina Jeuvedine, over the past eight years library trustees and staff have been working on a capital campaign to expand the library, and town voters passed a bond to support a project that will make the building ADA compilant.
The other Hardwick recipient, the Memorial Building, was awarded $5,360. In 1991, the original slate roof was replaced in kind. Now 30 years old, it is due for repairs, which will be funded with the support of this grant. The Memorial Building was built in 1911 to house municipal offices and provide meeting space for local chapters of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Women’s Relief Corps. The building continues to serve as a busy municipal hub.
The other two local recipients are:
Lyndon, Sanborn Covered Bridge, $20,000. Constructed in 1869 on Center Street, it is one of two remaining Paddleford Truss covered bridges in Vermont. In 1960, the bridge was moved one mile upriver to its present location, and was privately owned from 1960 to 2022. Now, the Town of Lyndon is working to restore and revitalize the bridge, creating a riverfront park to provide a gateway into the community. The VDHP grant will support structural repairs to the bridge as part of this effort.
Peacham, Congregational Church, $20,000. In 1794, church members raised funds to build the Peacham meeting house, which was completed in 1806. Originally built as a dual church and community meeting house, it has remained in constant use, and in 2021, the Peacham Children’s Center began operations, sharing the use of the lower-level social hall. This matching grant will be used to repair and restore the bell tower and steeple, and the lower-level entry canopy.
The Historic Preservation Grants were awarded through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
