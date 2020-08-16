State Begins Mask Distribution In The NEK

Governor Phil Scott announced Thursday that the State of Vermont is distributing up to 300,000 cloth face coverings to the public, emergency responders and select agencies throughout the month of August.

The masks are being distributed in the Northeast Kingdom through local town clerks, fire departments and Emergency Management officials. Some shipments of the one-size-fits-all masks have been delivered.

