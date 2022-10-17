State Board Ends Involvement In Carroll Withdrawal
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

The New Hampshire Board of Education ended its involvement in the Town of Carroll’s proposed withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District.

Following an investigation, the State Board upheld the March vote and the school district’s 3-to-1 rejection of the withdrawal measure.

