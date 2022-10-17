State Board Ends Involvement In Carroll Withdrawal

The New Hampshire Board of Education ended its involvement in the Town of Carroll’s proposed withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District.
Following an investigation, the State Board upheld the March vote and the school district’s 3-to-1 rejection of the withdrawal measure.
The State Board will take no further action on the matter.
“There was no issue with the vote,” said Chair Drew Cline during the State Board meeting on Oct. 13.
Carroll appealed the March vote to the State Board and requested the investigation as part of a statutory withdrawal process.
However, the outcome of the appeal was largely inconsequential.
It simply allows Carroll to advance to the next step, to the courts. The town has spent two years preparing for a contested withdrawal process and has filled its legal war chest accordingly.
The next chance for Carroll officials to discuss the matter, and next steps, will be at the Select Board meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Carroll seeks to withdraw because of disagreements over the WMRSD apportionment formula, which determines each community’s tax contribution to the district.
Carroll has objected to the apportionment formula as unfair because they pay significantly more per pupil ($60,000) than the other WMRSD towns.
APPORTIONMENT REVIEW
The State Board on Oct. 13 unanimously approved the investigation report authored by member Richard Sala.
In it, Sala recommended that the five-town White Mountains Regional School District continues to “engage in a constructive dialogue” on the apportionment formula.
The school district plans to do just that.
The WMRSD’s Apportionment Review Subcommittee, which suspended its work during the State Board’s investigation, will reconvene in the coming weeks.
The subcommittee consists of Select Board representatives from all five communities (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield) as well as School Board members Jim Murphy (Carroll), Kristen Van Bergen Buteau (Lancaster) and Chair Bob Loiacono (Whitefield).
While Carroll continues to pursue withdrawal, it has agreed to participate in the Apportionment Review Subcommittee as a parallel track.
The White Mountains Regional School District’s apportionment formula dates back to its founding in 1963.
It dictates how much each community contributes toward district spending.
Carroll has called the apportionment formula unfair because their cost per pupil is three times the state average, far in excess of other WMRSD towns.
Carroll previously asked the school district to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
For more information on the Carroll withdrawal issue see the school district’s report under School Board Information at www.sau36.org/page/school-board.
