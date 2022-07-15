State Board Grapples With Carroll Withdrawal Appeal

The past is clear.
The future is murky.
Upset with the amount it pays for education, the Town of Carroll asked to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District in March, and district voters rejected the proposal by a 3-to-1 margin.
Soon after, Carroll appealed the decision to the New Hampshire Board of Education in hopes of forcing a revote. However, the state law that governs the appeals process is hard to decipher.
It requires the Board of Education to conduct an “investigation” but offers no parameters.
After requesting a legal opinion in April, and not getting much direction, the state board on Thursday shrugged and ordered the Department of Education to perform a formal investigation of the March vote.
Nothing improper is suspected. The state board simply didn’t know what else to do.
While they could have relied on stacks of information already provided by the town and school district, the state board agreed that a thorough investigation done by the DOE was more likely to meet legal scrutiny and satisfy the state law.
Of course, nobody knows for sure. None of the current board members have ever been through the process before. In fact, it’s probably been decades since a similar appeal was filed.
“It’s a gray area here, that’s why this is taking so long,” said state board Chair Drew Cline. “We’re in uncharted territory.”
The DOE investigation will focus on election matters (was the vote fair and valid) and not the underlying financial issues behind the withdrawal effort.
Neither side disputes the outcome of the vote, and nobody expects an investigation will uncover election violations.
In reality, the investigation probably doesn’t matter.
No matter how the appeal ends, it brings Carroll one step closer to the courts.
The town has spent two years preparing for a contested withdrawal process and has filled its legal war chest accordingly.
As a parallel track, WMRSD had formed an apportionment review subcommittee in April to address Carroll’s concerns with the cost of education, and perhaps convince them to cease withdrawal efforts.
However, on Wednesday, the subcommittee suspended operations until October.
By then, they hope Carroll’s appeal is resolved. They also pray that other issues surrounding school funding are clarified.
“That gives us the opportunity to observe what happens with the Carroll withdrawal case at the DOE, and see what legislation gets introduced or reintroduced during the legislative session in September that may impact cooperative school districts and/or apportionment,” said subcommittee chair Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau.
“We also agreed that there are a number of factors outside our locus of control that will be impacted by the ongoing lawsuits related to school funding, and this pause in our activities also gives us the opportunity to monitor activities related to those suits.”
The subcommittee had been reviewing the apportionment formula, which dates back to the school district’s founding in 1963.
As part of their work, they considered Carroll’s proposal to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
BACKGROUND
Carroll appealed the March vote under state law RSA 195:29, which says “… If a majority of voters present and voting reject the plan, the withdrawing district shall have the right to appeal such vote to the state board of education. The state board upon receipt of such appeal investigate and report back to the district on its findings and recommendations; and this report may require that there will be another special meeting for a vote of reconsideration.”
Carroll seeks to withdraw because of disagreements over the WMRSD apportionment formula, which determines each community’s tax contribution to the district. The town pays $46,000 per student, more than twice the state average.
In their objection to the appeal, the school district stated that the ballot vote was a fair representation of voter sentiment, noting that voter turnout was the highest it had been in six years.
The school district refuted Carroll’s claims of financial hardship, stating that Carroll had the lowest tax rate in the district, 40% below the next lowest (Jefferson and Lancaster).
They explained that Carroll’s per-pupil costs were high because the town was property-rich and home to pricey resort and second-home properties.
According to WMRSD, if tax payments from Omni Mt. Washington Resort properties and Bretton Woods’ second homeowners were excluded, Carroll’s per-pupil cost would drop to $22,600, which is less than $1,000 above the state average.
In addition to generating more tax revenue, being property-rich disqualifies the town from potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in state education aid.
The school district objection states that Carroll’s appeal was contrary to the state law meant to encourage the formation of regional school districts, and would place an undue burden on the remaining WMRSD communities.
In closing, the WMRSD objection states that “the State Board should find Carroll has exhausted its efforts to withdraw from WMRSD and deny a costly revote.”
The complete Carroll appeal and WMRSD objection filings can be found online at education.nh.gov.
