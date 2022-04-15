State Board Mulls Carroll Withdrawal Appeal

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Board of Education on Thursday tabled the matter of Whitefield’s proposed withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District pending advice from legal counsel.
Carroll has filed an appeal with the state board, asking that the withdrawal process be allowed to continue, after the five-town school district rejected the proposed withdrawal by a three-to-one margin on March 8.
Meeting at Granite State College, the state board wanted clarification on state law regulating withdrawal before making a decision. They meet next on May 12.
In their appeal, the Carroll Select Board argued that because the withdrawal proposal passed the town, 197-67, it should be allowed to continue. They asked for a district-wide revote.
The town cited state law, RSA 195:29, which says “… If a majority of voters present and voting reject the plan, the withdrawing district shall have the right to appeal such vote to the state board of education. The state board upon receipt of such appeal investigate and report back to the district on its findings and recommendations; and this report may require that there will be another special meeting for a vote of reconsideration.”
Carroll seeks to withdraw because of disagreements over the WMRSD apportionment formula, which determines each community’s tax contribution to the district. The town pays $46,000 per student, more than twice the state average.
The state board previously supported the town’s withdrawal effort, authorizing the ballot vote over the objection of the school district.
In their objection to the appeal, the school district stated that the ballot vote was a fair representation of voter sentiment, noting that voter turnout was the highest it had been in six years.
The school district refuted Carroll’s claims of financial hardship, stating that Carroll had the lowest tax rate in the district, 40% below the next lowest (Jefferson and Lancaster).
They explained that Carroll’s per-pupil costs were high because the town was property-rich and home to pricey resort and second home properties.
According to WMRSD, if tax payments from Omni Mt. Washington Resort properties and Bretton Woods’ second homeowners were excluded, Carroll’s per-pupil cost would drop to $22,600, which is less than $1,000 above the state average.
In addition to generating more tax revenue, being property-rich disqualifies the town from potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in state education aid.
The school district objection states that Carroll’s appeal was contrary to the state law meant to encourage the formation of regional school districts, and would place an undue burden on the remaining WMRSD communities.
In closing, the objection states that “the State Board should find Carroll has exhausted its efforts to withdraw from WMRSD and deny a costly revote.”
The complete Carroll appeal and WMRSD objection filings can be found online at education.nh.gov.
Meanwhile, Caroll will continue to participate in an apportionment review subcommittee as a parallel track.
The apportionment review subcommittee will consist of Select Board representatives from all five communities (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield) as well as School Board members Jim Murphy (Carroll), Kristen Van Bergen Buteau (Lancaster) and Chair Bob Loiacono (Whitefeld).
The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. n Thursday, April 21, at the high school.
The subcommittee will review the apportionment formula, which dates back to the school district’s founding in 1963.
Among other things, they will consider Carroll’s proposal to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
