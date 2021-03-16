State Braces For Summer Surge, Workforce Shortage

New Hampshire’s travel and tourism industry is optimistic about a COVID-19 recovery.
Cheryl Reardon, president of White Mountains Attractions, said last week’s warm spell generated more visitors — and more customers — across the North Country.
“You can see people are eager to get back outside and enjoy the fresh air. Between that and the vaccine, everyone is encouraged it’s going to be a great summer,” she said during a talk hosted by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Monday.
It’s a good sign. It’s also cause for concern.
Amy Landers, executive director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association, said New Hampshire said increased demand could strain the region’s resources.
“The summer is looking strong for vacation home rentals and lodging bookings. Pre-bookings are up over previous years at this time. [As are] rentals of boats, kayaks, and attractions tickets,” she said. “We are encouraging people, if you want to get into the Lakes Region this summer, you better start planning now. Because everything is going to be sold out.”
Meanwhile, Landers said, the service industry could face a workforce shortage, particularly without international workers, who are unlikely to enter the country during COVID-19. Shaheen said she is working to reverse Trump-administration limits on H1 visas.
“Our biggest challenge is employment. It will be the worst ever that we’ve seen because we don’t have the international workers coming in,” Landers said. “I’m fearful that we’re going to lose several businesses because they won’t have employees.”
Some thanked Shaheen for opposing a minimum wage increase as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief program, known as the American Rescue Plan.
Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan voted against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal to attach a wage increase to the COVID package. It failed, 58-42.
Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants, said he supports raising the federal minimum wage, but opposed doubling it to $15/hour during the pandemic.
“It needs to be a standalone bill,” he said. “We need to have some kind of attention to teenage wages. A 16- to 18-year-olds should not be making what a 30-year-old makes at minimum wage.”
He added that Great NH Restaurants has increased its hiring wages “by 50 cents every year, and we’re going to continue that for the next six years. We’ll be at $15 an hour six years from now, which is the thoughtful and right way to do it, because it gives us the time to adjust our business model, increase prices, and slowly get to that wage that I think everybody should earn.”
The American Rescue Plan also includes a $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, administered by the Small Business Administration. Details have not been released and a launch date is still unknown. Shaheen expects it will open next month.
The program is geared towards small business, and will offer grants up to $5 million for individual restaurants and $10 million for restaurant groups.
The American Rescue Plan also extends the employee retention tax credit through the end of the year and extended paid leave through the end of September.
“I think we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mike Somers, President of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, adding, “It’s been a tough year, but I think we are cautiously optimistic that we are getting there. The vaccine rates continue to get better by the day. I think that’s leading to a level of consumer confidence. Business is starting to pick up a little bit. We had a warm stretch last week, people are getting excited for outdoor dining. Knock on wood, I think we’re turning the corner.”
