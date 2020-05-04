STARK — The state has now been called in to help address a crisis that was decades in the making — the slow collapse of the Blake Cemetery, likely the oldest cemetery in Stark that houses graves from the Revolutionary War era, into the Upper Ammonoosuc River some 30 feet below.
During a visit to the cemetery on Monday morning, town officials said they were aware of the situation for all of those years, but the town of Stark, with a population of about 540 residents, has had no money to address the eroding riverbank or relocate the graves elsewhere and has been denied grant funding multiple times.
Now, though, the collapse has reached a critical point after what they said was particularly bad winter that led to a large chunk of more bank falling into the river.
Because towns have a responsibility under New Hampshire law to maintain their cemeteries, the state has become involved.
“The Attorney General’s Office is cooperating with the state archaeologist to address erosion at the Blake Cemetery in Stark,” Thomas Donovan, director of the Charitable Trusts Unit of the New Hampshire Attorney’s General’s office, said Tuesday. “The erosion has caused the exposure of human remains, which state police have recovered.”
Under state law, towns are responsible for the maintenance of their cemeteries, and Blake Cemetery is a town cemetery, said Donovan.
“We have reached out to the selectmen and cemetery trustees in Stark to address this urgent situation,” he said. “The Attorney General’s Office looks forward to their cooperation.”
Recent photographs posted on social media drew attention to the condition of the cemetery.
Soon notified, on Friday, was a Coos County commissioner, who began making calls to state officials, and a Stewartstown resident, Dennis Thompson, who does historical preservation work with the state and paid a visit to Blake Cemetery on that day and said he was appalled by what he saw.
A request has now been made to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to send in a dive team to retrieve the half dozen or so headstones believed to be underwater, and possibly any human remains that might have washed into the river, said Coos County Commissioner Rick Samson.
Heading up the dive team is NHFG Conservation Officer Glenn Lucas, and Samson said the team is ready to go if given permission by NHFG officials in Concord.
On Monday afternoon, the state archaeologist, Mark Doperalski, from the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, visited the cemetery, which is located off Route 110 before the village of Stark.
That morning, selectmen temporarily closed the cemetery to the public because of safety concerns.
Selectmen, who meet on Wednesday, are in talks with several state agencies and are expected to begin developing a plan, said Stark Selectman Doug Shannon.
Town Historian Dennis Lunn, who is also a cemetery trustee, said the Blake Cemetery is believed to be the oldest of the town’s cemeteries — Stark has at least four — and has an official documented grave count of 37, though it could contain additional unknown burials that don’t have headstones or aren’t listed in records.
Because the cemetery is small, just .15 of an acre, or 6,060 square feet, the general consensus is that the graves must be relocated elsewhere, with one possible location the cemetery off Emerson Road.
Last year, a barrier fence cautioning people not to go close to the edge was installed, said Stephan Gilman, a Stark resident who helps take care of the Blake Cemetery.
Gilman said he was surprised to see a significant collapse that occurred recently and said it is not all from riverbank erosion, but from freezing and thawing ground, too.
A number of years ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visited the cemetery, which overlooks a railroad trestle a short distance away, but nothing ever came of the visit, said Shannon, who owns property beside the cemetery.
“My professional opinion is this can’t be fixed,” Thompson, who owns Northern New England Field Services with his wife, Laura, said to town officials Monday at the cemetery. “In my opinion, they should be exhumed and taken somewhere else.”
Thompson said the cemetery’s condition should have never gotten to its present point and he fixed blame squarely on the Stark selectmen.
He said towns have a legal responsibility under New Hampshire law to raise money for cemetery maintenance, by taxation or otherwise; his concern is that those who are buried there have no one to speak for them.
“They deserve the same consideration as your mother or grandmother if they were buried here,” he said.
Thompson called the cemetery’s condition “unacceptable,” the level of disrespect shown to the dead unacceptable, and said if more riverbank caves in, those buried beneath are going to fall into the river.
“These were citizens of Stark,” he said.
The town of Stark is named after Revolutionary War Gen. John Stark, and some of the remains buried at Blake Cemetery could have been his soldiers, said Thompson.
(Stark himself is buried at State Park in Manchester).
As for erosion, Thompson said, “I’ve seen banks that looked like this, but never in a cemetery.”
On Friday, he called New Hampshire State Police after a skull was seen down the bank.
Now at the state coroner’s office, the skull appears to have a bullet hole in the left temple and could have belonged to a soldier in the war, he said.
Stark has three cemetery trustees, and one of them, Tim Emperor, a trustee for two years, said the town has tried to fix the problem and its lack of success hasn’t been for lack of trying.
“Unfortunately, funding is very limited,” said Emperor. “The town has no resources.”
Since he’s been on the Board of Selectmen, Shannon said another committee was formed to look into the situation and find a way to address it.
Although there is a company that can exhume graves and relocate remains, Stark’s applications to date for grant funding have been denied, said Emperor.
Shannon said it might not be all erosion that is putting headstones in the river.
“Vandalism could be a part,” he said.
Aware of the erosion situation are several state agencies, among them the New Hampshire departments of Environmental Services and Natural and Cultural Resources, and Shannon is hoping representatives from some of them attend Wednesday’s selectmen’s meeting.
If funding is available for grave relocation, Shannon said it would probably be state money.
Thompson said federal funding could be a source, and while it might take a while for Stark to get the money, the town could still move ahead on a grave relocation that he estimates at $40,000 to $50,000 (about $1,200 to $1,500 per crypt) with the expectation it would be reimbursed by the federal government at some point.
Shannon said a Blake Cemetery grave relocation would be similar to the relocation that took place at the Turnkey landfill in Rochester and is an estimated a $60,000 to $100,000 job.
To locate all the graves, including the ones without markers, Thompson said a geophysical survey will need to be done and LIDAR, a laser imaging system, could be employed to detect what is below ground.
In 2018, the town of Stark had a total municipal budget appropriation of $700,886.
Erosion of area cemeteries near rivers is nothing new in the region.
In 2015, riverbank stabilization work, at a cost of $700,000, was done to protect the Derby Line Cemetery in Vermont being threatened by the Tomifobia River below.
“In 2006, the town of Northumberland was faced with relocating some burials from a cemetery that was close to the Connecticut River,” said Donovan. “I do not believe the situation had reached the same level of severity as in Stark.”
In 2008, Northumberland voters approved $30,000 at town meeting to relocate eight graves at the town cemetery beside the Connecticut River, which was eating into the bank.
